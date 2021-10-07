Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder 3: Best Bits From Chaotic And Heated Press Conference

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were involved in a heated and chaotic pre-match press conference ahead of the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3, World Heavyweight Championship, pay-per-view event by World Boxing Council on October 27. The WBC/Lineal Heavyweight Champion Fury will clash with Former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder for the third time on October 9, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ahead of the most-anticipated match, both fighters held their pre-match press conference and were involved in a heated altercation.

The boxers previously fought on two occasions in 2018 and 2020 respectively. The first match between the boxers took place in December 2018, which ended in a much controversial draw. Whereas, in the second match, Fury emerged victorious over Wilder by a seventh-round technical knockout and earned the WBC and the Ring Magazine heavyweight titles. The loss by Wilder is the only defeat Fury has suffered in his career. However, after the match, Wilder put allegations of Wilder, that he manipulated his boxing gloves in order to win the match. As reported by Fox Sports, on being asked if he regrets putting the allegations on Fury, Wilder replied, “I don’t regret. I will go to my grave, believing in what I believe in. I know things for fair, I have confirmation. Clarity of a lot of things. And one thing about it, your eyes don’t lie what you see. So, many people can believe what they want, but the eyes don’t lie. It made me even hungrier than before."

Wilder reacted to the accusations like he doesn't care

The host then asked Fury about his views on some of the biggest accusations in boxing, to which Fury replied, “He accused me of everything.” Fury then added that Wilder accused his team, his trainer, the suit, of injuries. He further said that the accusations would have been believable it was one of them, rather than 50 of them. Furry further added, “I beat him the first time after three years out of the ring. I absolutely obliterated him in the rematch, win any of the rounds. And in this third fight, I just say much more the same. In fact, he is even copying me.” Wilder further went on to share his thoughts about the mental health struggles faced by everyone. He also added that he overcame his mental health issues and now stands as the World heavyweight champion and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion.

Watch the full press conference ahead of Fury vs Wilder III-

(Image: AP)