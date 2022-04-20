Tyson Fury Vs Dillian Whyte: Full Fight Card, Date, Schedule And Live Streaming Details

The World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is set to defend his title against fellow British boxer Dillian Whyte on April 23 at the Wembley Stadium in London. Whyte is the WBC interim heavyweight champion and is the mandatory challenger for Fury’s title, having defeated Alexander Povetkin in his last bout to pick the interim championship title. Meanwhile, Fury is coming off his two straight title defense against Deontay Wilder.

Fury has a win/loss record of 31-0 heading into the upcoming PPV, while Whyte has a record of 28-2. Fury is returning to the United Kingdom for a fight for the first time in almost four years. Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Bob Arum’s Top Rank are the promoters for the pay-per-view (PPV) event, which won the bid for the rights with an amount of approximately USD 41 million.

With that said, the match card for the Fury vs Whyte PPV will also features the WBO international super-featherweight title clash between Anthony Cacace and Jonathan Romero. At the same time, Tyson’s brother Tommy Fury will also return to action for the first time in eight months for a light-heavyweight clash against Daniel Bocianski. Meanwhile, there are five more bouts scheduled to take place during the PPV at the Wembley Stadium.

Fury vs Whyte: Full match card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (WBO international super-featherweight title)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (WBC silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Kurt Walker vs Opponent TBC (featherweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michal Ciach (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Jahfieus Faure (super-featherweight)

Fury vs Whyte: Date, Time, and Venue

Date- Saturday, April 23

Time- 7 PM BST/11:30 PM IST/2 p.m. ET

Venue- Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Fury vs Whyte: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the Fury vs Whyte, PPV will be available on the BT Sport Box Office. At the same time, ESPN PPV will broadcast the event in the US. The event is scheduled to start at 7 PM BST in the UK, 11:30 PM IST in India, and 2 PM ET in the US on April 23, Saturday.