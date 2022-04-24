Tyson Fury Vs Dillian Whyte: 'Gypsy King' Strikes Again, Defends WBC Heavyweight Title

British boxer Tyson Fury defeated fellow countryman Dilian Whyte on Saturday to successfully defend his WBC heavyweight title. Fury, who fought Whyte at London's famed Wembley Stadium, has now won 32 of his 33 fights, with one being a draw. The 33-year-old champion overcame Whyte with an amazing uppercut in the sixth round of the game, which took place in front of 94,000 people.

Fury looked in control of the fight without even exerting his full potential until the fifth round when he started dominating the game. In the sixth round, as Whyte desperately tried to land a punch right, Fury gave him the uppercut, which eventually knocked him down and out of the game.

Fury's retirement

Fury announced his retirement from the sport after the contest. Fury stated that his fight against Whyte last night could be his final appearance in his illustrious career. Fury celebrated the triumph with his team and even posed for selfies with kids and other supporters after stunning the world with his unexpected retirement decision. Fury has been involved in the sport for 14 years.

"I promised my lovely wife Paris that after the third fight with Deontay Wilder that would be it and I meant it. I then got offered to fight at Wembley and I thought I owed it to the fans, to every person in the United Kingdom, to come here and fight. Now it's all done I have to be a man of my word. I think this is it, it might be the final curtain for The Gypsy King and what a way to go out!," Fury told BT Sport.

There's a potential that Fury will come out of retirement if he is offered a fight against Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua, owing to the amount of money he could earn and the possibility of becoming the undisputed champion if he wins. However, considering Fury was certain about his retirement statement, the possibilities are slim. Fury was originally expected to fight either Usyk or Joshua, but negotiations fell through, and the boxer was forced to battle Whyte in his final bout.

Image: AP

