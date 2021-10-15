Tyson Fury's Brutal Post-fight Confrontation With Deontay Wilder Goes Viral; Watch

On Saturday, Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round to retain his World Boxing Council and The Ring magazine heavyweight titles in Las Vegas. It was a well-contested match and lived up to all the hype created around the Fury vs Wilder trilogy. Wilder fought bravely and refused to go down but eventually Fury was just to strong and technically sound for the American.

However, after the bout, Fury accused Wilder of unsportsman like conduct and accused the Bronze Bomber of being a 'sore loser'. At the time it was not known why the Gypsy King said that but recently a video has been doing the rounds on social media that reveal Wilder refusing to respect Fury just after the bout was over.

In the video, Fury can be seen approaching Wilder while he is sitting in his corner on a stool, the Brit shows respect to him, but Wilder can be heard saying "No love," and, "I don’t respect you."

Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott explained Wilder's reaction. He told ESNews in response: "Deontay, obviously, he looks at Fury as a man he had serious issues with concerning certain allegations and certain things he’d seen with his own eyes. Tonight, after they released all that energy, he still felt the way he felt."

In response to the video being posted, Fury tweeted: "Respect and sportsmanship. Time will tell." Fury told BT Sport after the bout had finished: "I said, ‘Well done, mate,’ and he said ‘I don’t want to show any sportsmanship or respect’. I said ‘No problem.’ Very surprised. Sore loser. Idiot."

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury highlights

The Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy was an epic battle with Fury getting up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopping Wilder with a devastating right hand in the 11th round to take away the win. Wilder was knocked down in the third round and it appeared as though the Bronze Bomber would stay down, but against all odds, he got up and rallied back to knock down Fury twice in the final minutes of the fourth. The British champion was taken aback by the sudden charge from the American, however, he gathered himself and fought on.

Wilder (42-2-1) took huge hits and appeared to be physically drained for much of the bout, but the Bronze Bomber showed his strength while still throwing powerful hits on weary legs. Fury knocked down Wilder again with a concussive right-hand midway through the 10th, but Wilder stunned Fury in the final seconds of the round as he hit the floor. But Fury persevered — and after the referee jumped in to wave it off in the 11th when the Gypsy King knocked down the Bronze Bomber, Fury climbed onto the ropes in celebration and later broke into a rendition of “Walking in Memphis,” in line with his post-fight tradition of entertaining his crowds.

(Image: AP)