Tyson Fury's Next Fight Confirmed, To Defend Heavyweight Title Against Dillian Whyte

British boxer and the current WBC and Ring magazine heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury took to his official Instagram account on January 27 to confirm his next fight against fellow British boxer and interim WBC heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte. Fury last defended his title against Deontay Wilder in the third fight of the Fury vs Wilder trilogy in October last year. Announcing his next bout with Whyte on Instagram, Fury said, “Who else can’t wait for the fight!? The Best of Britain,” before adding that fans will get the fight they want in the conclusion.

Queensberry Promotions wins purse bid for bout

Meanwhile, promoter Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions won the bid for the fight and announced the deal on Friday. A statement by WBC on their official website stated that Queensberry Promotions won the bid for the rights with an amount of a little over USD 41 million. Although the date and location are yet to be confirmed, Fury’s post confirmed that it will be held somewhere in the United Kingdom. Fury is a native to Manchester, while Whyte moved to Britain as a child after being born in Jamaica.

As per a report by AP, Fury and Whyte negotiated the split of fight revenue for a few weeks as heavyweight superstars Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk also got involved in the talks, while the promoters laid down the next steps to be taken by the four heavyweights. The report added that Joshua was offered money to step aside from his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, which was confirmed after he triggered the rematch clause following his loss to the Ukrainian in September.

What has been said so far?

Usyk is the current WBA, WBO, and IBF titles and he had the chance for a belt unification fight against Fury. However, Whyte is the interim WBC heavyweight champion, and he is set to get his first shot at the world title. The 33-year-old regained the title by defeating Alexander Povetkin by a technical knockout on March 27, 2021. As per AP, expressing his views on the upcoming title showdown, Tyson Fury’s promoter and Top Rank boss Bob Arum said, “Dillian Whyte got what he wished for. I look forward to Tyson Fury defending the heavyweight title in one of the biggest all-British showdowns in boxing history. The Gypsy King is coming home”.

