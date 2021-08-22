U-20 World Athletics Championships: India's Shaili Singh Clinches Silver Medal

Team India's athletes continued to shine at the U-20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi as highly talented long jumper Shaili Singh won silver on Sunday. Shaili Singh missed out on scripting history by a mere 1cm as she settled for a silver in the U-20 World Athletics Championships. The 17-year-old Shaili Singh's personal best effort of 6.59m was not enough for gold as Sweden's reigning European junior champion Maja Askag managed 6.60m for the top spot on the final day of the championships. As per the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Shaili Singh is trained by veteran long jumper Anju Bobby George and her husband Robert Bobby George.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulates Shaili Singh

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the athlete on her stellar performance. Thakur in his Tweet also shared that the Jhansi-born athlete trains at the academy of Anju Bobby George in Bengaluru and is coached by Anju's husband Bobby George.

Who is Shaili Singh?

A protege of legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George, Shaili was leading at the end of the third round, but the 18-year-old Swede overtook her in the fourth round by a mere 1cm which proved to be decisive in the end. Mariia Horielova of Ukraine took the bronze with a best jump of 6.50m.

Shaili considered one of the brightest upcoming stars in Indian athletics, had topped the qualification round on Friday with the best jump of 6.40m. The Jhansi-born athlete, raised by a single mother who worked as a tailor, currently trains at the academy of Anju Bobby George in Bengaluru. She is coached by Anju's husband, Bobby George. In June, she had won the women's long jump event at the National (Senior) Inter-State Championships with an effort of 6.48m, her previous personal best. She is the current U-18 world No. 2 and U-20 national record holder.

India at World Athletics U20 Championships

India ended their campaign with a best-ever medal haul of 2 silver and one bronze, though the country had won one gold each in the earlier two editions -- by Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (2016) and quarter-miler Hima Das (2018). The mixed 4x400m relay quartet and 10,000m race walker Amit Khatri had earlier won bronze and silver in this championships. Shaili began brightly with a 6.34m and repeated the same distance before her best effort in the third round. Her next two attempts were fouls and she could not get past the 6.60m in her final jump, and the youngster seemed to be distraught at missing gold and chance to create history.

(With Inputs: PTI)

Image Credits: ANI/Twitter