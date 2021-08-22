U20 World Championship: Amit Khatri Wins Silver; PT Usha, Neeraj Chopra Laud Race Walker

The Indian athletics community, led by track and field icon PT Usha and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, congratulated racewalker Amit Khatri on his silver medal performance in the 10,000m race walking event at the present World Athletics U20 Championship in Nairobi, Kenya. Amit Khatri achieved the feat in 42 minutes 17.94 seconds, while Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi won the gold with a timing of 42 minutes 10.84 seconds. India had already won bronze in the commonwealth games in the 4x400 mixed relay team event on Wednesday, thus this was their second medal in the showcase event.

Amit Khatri receives praise from PT Usha and Neeraj Chopra for the silver medal

“Congratulations Amit Bhai (brother) for your wonderful performance! Keep giving these brilliant performances for the country in future”, wrote Olympic gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra. This is India's first medal in the sport of race walking. India has also won two medals in a single edition of the Championships for the first time. With a time of 3.20.60 seconds, the Indian foursome of Bharat Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Summy, and Kapil finished third behind Nigeria and Poland in the mixed relay 4x400m event.

🇮🇳 Congratulations Amit pic.twitter.com/NOyu0ff4Is — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 21, 2021

Wishes pouring in for the commonwealth games silver medalist

The Athletics Federation of India, numerous athletes and a number of leaders have posted about Khatri on Twitter. Amit Panghal, the Indian boxer, wrote, “Son of a havildar-ranked Indian defence force from Ismaila village in Haryana’s Rohtak.Race Walker #Amit_Khatri Many Many #Congratulations For #Silver at U-20 Worlds." The Haryana Raj Bhavan also posted, “Hon'ble Governor Shri Bandaru Dattatraya has congratulated race walker Amit Khatri for winning a silver in #WorldAthleticsU20 Championships in Nairobi. He said the feat of Amit, who hails from Rohtak, will inspire youths to adopt sports of their choice with zeal. Best wishes!”

Medal Moment of #India at #WorldAthleticsU20



Amit Khatri, Silver Medal in 10,000m race walk, time 42:17.94 ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ilZDhVf8HK — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 21, 2021

The final round of the event at the U20 Worlds

In the final, the Indians beat their heat time. This was also the first time the mixed event was featured at the U20 Worlds. Meanwhile, Shaili Singh, the current National U20 record holder, was one of three women long jumpers to qualify for the final with a leap of 6.40m on her third attempt on Friday. She would have qualified based on her opening leap of 6.34m, but she wanted to test every sinew on her final effort in order to acquire a psychological advantage heading into Sunday's final.

(IMAGE: PTI / TWITTER - PTIINDIA)