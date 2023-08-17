U20 Wrestling Championships: Antim Panghal Qualifies For Final, Secures A Medal

Indian youngster Antim Pnghal has reached the Final of the 53 kg category in the ongoing U20 Wrestling Championships which is being played in Jordan. She beat Lukina Polina in the semifinal to book her spot for the gold medal bout. On the other hand Indian woman wrestler Antim too stormed into junior World Championship final in 65kg weight class but Harshita loses her 72kg semifinal. On the other hand, Indian wrestler Savita too qualified for the final in 62kg category in Amman.

3 things you need to know:

Antim Panghal qualified for the gold medal round of U20 Wrestling Championships

Mohit Kumarsecured gold in the Men's freestyle 61kg category

Panghal defeated Lukina Polina in the semifinal

Antim Panghal shot to fame as she claimed the in the women’s 53kg category at the World Under-20 Wrestling Championships 2022 in Sofia, Bulgaria. Mohit Kumar also scripted history as he clinched gold in the Men's freestyle 61kg category in Jordan. He defeated Eldar Akhmadudinov 9-8 in the final.

Indian wrestlers shine

Unprecedented success followed India at the junior wrestling World Championships on Thursday with three grapplers, including fast-rising Antim Panghal, storming into the gold medal bouts while Harshita will fight for bronze. Defending champion Panghal, who hit the headlines for challenging Vinesh Phogat for the Asian Games trials but lost her petition, put up a dominating show to win her three bouts with consummate ease. For first time, four Indian woman wrestlers have reached the gold medal bouts at the World Championships as Savita (62kg) and Antim Kundu (65kg) also stayed unbeaten on Thursday. Priya had reached the 76kg final on Wednesday and will fight for gold later in the evening while Harshita will fight for bronze in 72kg after losing her semifinal.

Panghal lost just two points en route the final, annihilating her first round opponent from Poland Nikola Monika Wisniewska in mere 68 seconds and followed that up with technical superiority win over China's Xuejing Liang. In the semifinals, the wrestler from Hisar district of Haryana outplayed Russia's Polina Lukina, again winning by technical superiority, not losing a single point. If Panghal can win on Friday, she will become first woman wrestler to win two world titles. Another Antim was putting the mat on fire in 65kg competition. She was Antim Kundu from Titoli village in Rohtak District as she too put up a dominating show to secure a place in the gold medal bout.

Kuldeep Kadian to follows Panghal's heroics

Using her tremendous power, she overpowered Russia's Ekaterina Koshkina in the semifinal, winning 7-5. Before that, the wrestler coached by Kuldeep Kadian, beat Romania's Maria Magdalena Pantiru 7-2 and pinned Poland's Alicja Nowosad. In the 62kg category, U17 World Champion Savita produced inspiring stuff, winning all three bouts 'by fall', including one against formidable Japanese Suzu Sasaki. She had began with easy win over Serbia's Dunja Lukic.

In the semifinal she pinned French rival Iris Mathilde Thiebaux. Harshita also reached the 72kg semifinals but got pinned by Turkey's Bukrenaz Sert and will now fight for bronze. Reena was the only Indian wrestler in action who lost early. Competing in 57kg category, she lost her opening round to Ukraine's Alina Filipovych. Reena will get a chance to reach medal round through the repechage route as Alina has reached the final.

(With PTI inputs)