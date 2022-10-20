U23 World C'ships: Nitesh, Vikas Add Bronze Medals To India's Tally In Greco Roman Style

Indian wrestler Nitesh won the bronze medal in the 97 kg category at the ongoing U23 World Wrestling Championships in Spain on Wednesday. He clA aimed a 10-0 victory over Brazil’s Igor Fernando Alves in the Greco-Roman Style in the bronze medal match and added the second bronze medal to India’s name in Greco-Roman Style. At the same time, his compatriot Vikas also returned with a bronze medal in the 72 kg category.

Vikas won 6-0 against Japan’s Daigo Kobayashi to claim the historic bronze medal for India. Earlier in the day, Sajan Bhanwala became the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to win a medal at the Under-23 World Championship. This is the first time India has won three bronze medals in Greco-Roman Style at the World Championships.

Indian wrestlers script World Championships history

Sajan edged past Dnytro Vasetskyi of Ukraine to win the bronze play-off and earn the historic medal. Sajan kicked off his campaign at the prestigious event with a 3-0 win against Lithuania's Aistis Liaugminas in the qualification round, before facing an 8-0 defeat against Moldova's Alexandrin Gutu in the pre-quarterfinal bout. While Gutu made it to the final, Sajan made a comeback in the repechage round and won 9-6 against Kazakhstan's Rassul Zhunis.

In the meantime, Vikas kicked off his campaign at the World Championships with an 11-0 win over Kyrgyzstan's Adilkhan Nurlanbekov in the pre0quaterfinal round. He defeated hometown wrestler Marcos Sanchez by 10-1 in the quarterfinal, before losing 9-0 to Croatia’s Pavel Puklavec in the semis. Meanwhile, in the 97kg category, Nitesh opened his campaign with a 10-2 win over Jose Ferrandiz of Spain and followed it up with a 10-5 win against Sami Elsayed Ali of Egypt in the pre-quarterfinals. After losing 8-0 to Hungary’s Alex Gergo Szoke in the quarterfinal, he won 13-4 against Luka Katic of Serbia to reach the bronze medal match.