Khabib Nurmagomedov's Manager Lashes Out At Conor McGregor Amid UFC 249 War Of Words

The battle of words between UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team and Conor McGregor continues to rumble, as Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently went on the offensive against Conor McGregor. According to Abdelaziz, Conor McGregor is nowhere in the conversation and he has become “too weak” for the current lightweight roster. Undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has recently faced a lot of criticism for pulling out of the main event of UFC 249, and Connor McGregor has been one of his loudest critics. Khabib’s manager has now taken a stand by bashing Conor and claiming that Khabib Nurmagomedov is unaffected by trolls and criticism.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor’s verbal spat continues through Ali Abdelaziz

While speaking with TMZ, Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz justified the lightweight champion’s exit from UFC 249 and said that Khabib Nurmagomedov is afraid of no one. Ali believes that people who are directly involved with Khabib Nurmagomedov, like his coaches, training partner, family and UFC, are the ones who matter. Khabib’s departure from UFC 249 has brought Justin Gaethje into the mix and Dana White has already said that the winner of UFC 249 will get to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the title.

Ali Abdelaziz further went on to slam Conor McGregor in the interview, as the Irish fighter has been criticising Khabib Nurmagomedov for a long time now. According to Ali, McGregor is a ‘fake person’ as he has been telling people to stay indoors but at the same time criticising Khabib Nurmagomedov for doing so amidst the outbreak of coronavirus. Khabib’s manager Ali does not consider Conor McGregor anywhere close among the top three lightweights. "He (Conor McGregor) is just like a jealous pro******e, she's got too old for her to make money. It's like Khabib said, he's a pro******e. He (Conor McGregor) knows his time is done.” said Ali Abdelaziz.

Khabib vs Ferguson cancelled: What’s the new fight card?

(Image courtesy: Black Toro)