UFC 249 Live Streaming, Date And Time In India As Tony Ferguson Takes On Justin Gaethje

After encountering a bunch of complications amid the global outbreak of COVID-119, UFC 249 will finally take place on May 10 (IST) and it will the first MMA event to resume action with no fans in the arena. Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is going to put his title on the line against Justin Gaethje in the main event and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo is going to defend his title against Dominick Cruz in the co-main event. UFC 249 will hit the screens live on May 10 in India and here are the live streaming details.

UFC 249 time, date and UFC 249 live streaming details

Indian fans can catch UFC 249 live on May 10 as the early prelims will begin at 4:00 AM (IST), the prelims at 5:30 AM (IST) and the main card will begin at 7:30 AM (IST). UFC 249 live will be available on UFC Fight Pass. You can download the official UFC app from Google Play Store or Apple store and catch UFC 249 live.

UFC 249 live will also be accessible from Sony LIV app. Premium users can tune in at 4:00 AM (IST) on May 10 from India to witness the event. Apart from that Airtel TV, Jio TV will also broadcast the UFC 249 live.

UFC fans can also catch UFC 249 live on TV. Sony Ten 2 and Sony 3 will be broadcasting UFC 249 live. You can also tune into UFC 249 through Google Chromecast and Apple TV.

UFC 249 live streaming: UFC 249 Full Fight Card ft. Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje

