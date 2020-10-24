UFC 254 Live Stream: How To Watch Khabib Vs Gaethje Fight In India?

The UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 254 between Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled for Saturday, October 24 at the Flash Forum Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. While Khabib is probably the fan favourite to win the championship, people are considering Gaethje a significant threat for Khabib. The main card will be starting at 11:30 pm IST.

UFC 254 live stream details: How to watch UFC 254 in India?

UFC 254 will be broadcasted live in India by the Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 2 and TEN2 HD will air the fight in English, while TEN 3 and TEN 3 will broadcast in Hindi. Live streaming will also be available through the Sony LIV and UFC app. However, a premium subscription is required for Sony LIV, while fans need to buy the UFC Fight Pass for premium content.

ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast UFC 245 in the USA, while BT Sports will air the event in the UK.

El Clasico India schedule

Date and Time: Saturday, October 24, 2020; 2:00 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) – Main card kick-off

Venue: Flash Forum Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Live streaming – Sony LIV (India)

UFC 254 match card

Early Prelims – 10:15 AM EST (7:45 PM IST)

Liana Jojua vs Miranda Maverick

Joel Alvarez vs Alexander Yakovlev

Preliminary Card – 12:00 AM EST (9:30 PM IST)

Stefan Struve vs Tai Tuivasa

Nathaniel Wood vs Casey Kenney

Alex Oliveira vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Jung Da Un vs Sam Alvey

Main Card – 2:00 PM EST (11:30 PM IST)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs Walt Harris

Jacob Malkoun vs Phil Hawes

Lauren Murphy vs Liliya Shakirova

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba

UFC 254 preview: Khabib vs Gaethje

The highly-anticipated Khabib and Gaethje encounter will be headlining UFC 254. Khabib, who is currently at a 28-0 record, is a fan favourite to win the title. If he defeats Gaethje (22-2), he could be considered as one of UFC's GOATs. The 32-year-old holds the longest winning streak in the MMA, and has even hinted at retirement if he wins 30 straight fights. "When I retire, I want to retire [as the] undisputed, undefeated UFC lightweight champion.”

On the other hand, 31-year-old Ghaetje defeated Tony Ferguson in to earn a shot to challenge Khabib's title. He last lost to Dustin Poirier in 2018 and is currently on a four-game winning streak. The American native defeated Ferguson in a Round 5 TKO win at the UFC 249 which was held in May.

