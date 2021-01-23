UFC 257 Schedule: McGregor Vs Poirier 2 Fight Details, Complete List And Start Times

On Saturday (Sunday IST), UFC's first pay-per-view event will commence. UFC 257 will take place in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi. For the main event, Conor McGregor will face Dustin Poirier in a lightweight battle. Both stars met in 2014 for a featherweight fight, which McGregor won in under two minutes. With Poirier having improved since then, fans remain excited about the upcoming encounter.

UFC 257 Schedule: What is UFC 257 start time?

UFC 257 will take place on January 23. However, places like the UK and Asia will see the bouts on January 24 (GMT

EVENT TIMINGS EST PST GMT AEDT HKT NZDT The main card 10:00 PM (Saturday, January 23) 7:00 PM (Saturday, January 23) 3:00 AM (Sunday, January 24) 2:00 PM (Sunday, January 24) 11:00 AM (Sunday, January 24) 4:00 PM (Sunday, January 24) Prelims 8:00 PM (Saturday, January 23) 5:00 PM (Saturday, January 23) 1:00 AM (Sunday, January 24) 12:00 PM (Sunday, January 24) 9:00 AM (Sunday, January 24) 2:00 PM (Sunday, January 24) Early prelims 6:30 PM (Saturday, January 23) 3:30 PM (Saturday, January 23) 11:30 PM (Saturday, January 23) 10:30 AM (Sunday, January 24) 7:30 AM (Sunday, January 24) 12: 30 PM (Sunday, January 24)

UFC 257 fights

Main Card

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

Michael Chandler vs Dan Hooker

Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood

Andrew Sanchez vs Makhmud Muradov

Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Ribas

Prelims

Arman Tsarukyan vs Matt Frevola

Brad Tavares vs Antonio Carlos Junior

Julianna Pena vs Sara McMann

Marcin Prachnio vs Khalil Rountree Jr

Early Prelims

Nik Lentz vs Movsar Evloev

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Amir Albazi

McGregor vs Poirier live stream details

The UFC 257 will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) in India. To live stream, fans can watch via Sony LIV app. In the USA, the Pay-Per-View format will be available through ESPN+ exclusively.

UFC 257 cancelled fights

On Friday, Ottman Azaitar – scheduled to fight Matt Frevola – did not make it to the scaled. Later, it was revealed that he had violated the safety protocols set up by the organization committee. As per reports, Azaitar (along with his team), cute their wristbands provided at the resort and gave them to people outside the bubble – who then sneaked in to the Azaitar's room to apparently give him a bag.

UFC released Azaitar after that, following which Frevola's fight was scheduled with Makhmud Muradov. The latter was to fight Nasrat Haqparast – who was not cleared to weigh in by officials.

