UFC 257 Weigh-in Results: Dustin Poirier Vs Conor McGregor 2 Weigh-in Details

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have completed their respective weigh-ins ahead of their blockbuster bout at UFC 257 on Saturday, January 23. The two fighters, who headline the event, have made weight for their lightweight clash and looked in phenomenal shape during the weigh-ins, which took place at the W hotel in Abu Dhabi ahead of Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins at the Etihad Arena. Here are the weigh-in results for all the MMA stars fighting at UFC 257.

UFC 257 weigh-in results: Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor make weight ahead of mouthwatering lightweight bout

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) had one last hurdle to clear before making this weekend’s fights official at UFC 257 on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi - the weigh-ins. Fortunately, all went well for the headliners at the UFC 257 weigh-ins, which were held at the W hotel in Abu Dhabi on Friday at 11 AM GMT (4:30 PM IST).

Irish superstar Conor McGregor weighed in at 155 pounds – perfectly on the lightweight limit – before his opponent, Dustin Poirier tipped the scales at 156 pounds. Luckily for Poirier, fighters are allowed one pound over the limit in non-title fights, meaning one of the most hotly-anticipated fights of 2021 is now official.

After McGregor's weight was announced, the 32-year-old roared, "That’s 1-5-5. Championship weight!”. Perhaps it was a signal of his intention to regain his lightweight belt later this year. A victory over Poirier could all but assure him of a title fight.

Here's a look at the UFC 257 weigh-in results for all the fighters that took the scale:

Main Card

Dustin Poirier (156lbs) vs. Conor McGregor (155lbs)

Michael Chandler (156lbs) vs. Dan Hooker (156lbs)

Joanne Calderwood (126lbs) vs. Jessica Eye (NA)

Ottman Azaitar (NA) vs. Matt Frevola (155.5lbs)

Amanda Ribas (156lbs) vs. Marina Rodriguez (NA)

Preliminary Card

Nasrat Haqparast (NA) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (NA)

Antonio Carlos Junior (185lbs) vs. Brad Tavares (NA)

Sara McMann (135lbs) vs. Julianna Pena (136lbs)

Marcin Prachnio (206lbs) vs. Khalil Rountree (NA)

Makhmud Muradov (NA) vs. Andrew Sanchez (186lbs)

Movsar Evloev (150lbs) vs. Nik Lentz (150lbs)

Amir Albazi (126lbs) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126lbs)

Poirier vs McGregor 2

This Saturday will be the second time that Poirier and McGregor will face each other in the Octagon. The first fight between these two took place at UFC 178 in September 2014. McGregor won that fight in the first round via TKO.

Image Credits - UFC Twitter