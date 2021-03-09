UFC 259: Israel Adesanya Faces Six-month Medical Suspension After Loss To Jan Blachowicz

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya could be facing a possible six-month medical suspension following his recent loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. The light heavyweight champion gave Izzy his first professional MMA loss on Saturday night, winning via unanimous decision (49–46, 49–45, 49–45) and breaking Adesanya’s dream of becoming the fifth simultaneous champion in the UFC.

Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz: Israel Adesanya suspension

After UFC 259, Adesanya’s team were informed that the Last Stylebender has to go to an orthopaedic and get his left foot and ankle X-rayed. MMA.tv – who are also the official record keepers for the Association of Boxing Commissions – later told MixedMartialArts (via The Sun) that the middleweight king has been medically suspended for six months for the time being.

That means, if Israel Adesanya fails to get his injuries cleared by a doctor, he will not be allowed to compete until September 3. However, if he gets a thumbs up from medics, he could return to action by April 21, 2021. Even if he gets a green light from the orthopaedic, he’s not allowed to partake in any training until April 6.

Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz: UFC 259 medical suspension

Jan Blachowicz, on the other hand, received the standard medical suspension for a month (till April 6) and has been banned from any contract until March 28. Apart from that, co-main eventer Megan Anderson, who failed to defeated double champion Amanda Nunes is also facing a possible six-month medical suspension.

According to MixedMartialArts, Anderson is requested to get an MRI of her right elbow and an X-ray of her nose. If she fails to get the injuries cleared by the doctor, she will be suspended until September 3, 2021. However, if she gets cleared to fight, he could make a return by April 21. Just like Israel Adesanya, she’s also banned from training till April 6. Aleksandar Rakic and Jordan Espinosa are also facing six-month medical suspension but they could return soon if they get clearance from doctors.

UFC 259 medical suspension: What’s next for Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz?

Israel Adesanya has confirmed that he’ll be returning to the 185lbs division, as he has an interest in fighting Darren Till, who is set to fight Marvin Vettori in April. Jan Blachowicz, meanwhile, is thinking of taking a break before getting ready to fight number one contender Glover Teixeira next.

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter