UFC 259 Live Stream: How To Watch UFC 259, Predictions, Fight Card And All Face Offs

The UFC 259 fight card promises to one of the best of this year with three titles set headlining in what promises to be an epic night for mixed martial arts. The event will be taking place at the Apex in Las Vegas, with main cards beginning on Saturday, March 6, 10:00 PM EST (Sunday, March 7, 8:30 AM IST). Here's how to watch UFC 259 live stream, the main card and all you need to know about the event.

UFC 259 predictions: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya dominates headlines

Three title fights will headline the UFC 259 fight card, with the main event featuring Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, who will be defending his belt against Middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya, who will be looking to become a two-division champion in Nevada. The card will also see Amanda Nunes, the Women's Bantamweight and Featherweight titleholder will face Megan Anderson in a Women's Featherweight championship bout. The third title match will see Petr Yan will put his Bantamweight belt on the line against Aljamain Sterling.

UFC 259 date and time: Complete fight card with weigh-in results

Early prelims at 6:00 PM EST (4:30 AM IST)

Flyweight: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs. Jordan Espinosa (126)

Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg (205) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5)

Welterweight: Sean Brady (170.5) vs. Jake Matthews (169.5)

Strawweight: Livinha Souza (116) vs. Amanda Lemos (116)

Lightweight: Uros Medic (156) vs. Aalon Cruz (155)

Bantamweight: Trevin Jones (134.5) vs. Mario Bautista (135.5)

Prelims at 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz (136) vs. Casey Kenney (136)

Bantamweight: Song Yadong (135.5) vs. Kyler Phillips (136)

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs. Askar Askarov (127)

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (126)

Main Card at 10:00 PM EST (8:30 AM IST)

Light heavyweight championship: Jan Błachowicz (205) vs. Israel Adesanya (200.5)

Featherweight championship: Amanda Nunes (145) vs. Megan Anderson (144.5)

Bantamweight championship: Petr Yan (135) vs. Aljamain Sterling (134.5)

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev (156) vs. Drew Dober (156)

Light heavyweight: Thiago Santos (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (206)

UFC 259 date and time: How to watch UFC 259 live stream?

The Sony Sports Network have telecast rights for the UFC 259 in India. The preliminary card of the event is set to begin at 4:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 8. The main card, however, is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST. One can watch the live telecast on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) in India. The UFC 259 live stream will also be available on Sony LIV.

(Image Courtesy: UFC Twitter)