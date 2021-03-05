UFC 259 Weigh-in Live Stream, Adesanya Vs Blachowicz Preview, Where To Watch In India

Middleweight king Israel Adesanya is set to make his light heavyweight debut on March 6, 2021, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas against 205lb champion Jan Blachowicz. Ahead of the bout, the two fighters will weigh-in for their championship clash, along with all the co-main eventers and undercards participating at the PPV.

The Adesanya vs Blachowicz weigh-in will take place on Friday, March 5 at 11:50 AM ET (10:20 PM IST). The UFC 259 weigh-in will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where Indian fans can watch the Adesanya vs Blachowicz weigh-in live.

UFC 259 weigh-in live stream: UFC 259 weigh-in schedule

Date: Friday, March 5, 2021

Time: 11:50 AM ET (10:20 PM IST)

Venue: UFC Apex facility, Las Vegas, Nevada, US

UFC 259 weigh-in live stream: How to watch UFC 259 weigh-in live in India

Fans from all over the world, including India, can watch the weigh-ins live on UFC’s official YouTube page for free. Fans can also watch the UFC 259 weigh-in update on UFC and ESPN MMA’s (UFC’s official broadcast partner) official social media handles.

UFC 259 live stream: Other major details for Adesanya vs Blachowicz PPV

Israel Adesanya is currently undefeated, 20-0, and will be looking to become a double champion at UFC 259. However, Jan Blachowicz, who is currently on a four-fight winning streak, is set to give him the biggest challenge of his MMA career. At the co-main event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight strap against Megan Anderson, while bantamweight champion Petr Yan will battle no. 1 ranked Aljamain Sterling to kick off the championship tripleheader.

UFC 259 live stream: Complete UFC 259 Fight card

UFC 259 Fight card: Main card

Light Heavyweight title bout: Jan Błachowicz (c) vs Israel Adesanya

Women’s Featherweight title bout: Amanda Nunes (c) vs Megan Anderson

Bantamweight title bout: Petr Yan (c) vs Aljamain Sterling

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober

Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs Aleksandar Rakić

UFC 259 Fight card: Preliminary card

Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenney

Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs Kyler Phillips

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs Askar Askarov

Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin vs Kai Kara-France

UFC 259 Fight card: Early preliminary card

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg

Welterweight: Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews

Women’s Strawweight: Lívia Renata Souza vs Amanda Lemos

Lightweight: Uroš Medić vs Aalon Cruz

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones

