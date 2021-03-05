UFC 259 Weigh-in Live Stream, Adesanya Vs Blachowicz Preview, Where To Watch In India

Quick links:
Middleweight king Israel Adesanya is set to make his light heavyweight debut on March 6, 2021, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas against 205lb champion Jan Blachowicz. Ahead of the bout, the two fighters will weigh-in for their championship clash, along with all the co-main eventers and undercards participating at the PPV.
The Adesanya vs Blachowicz weigh-in will take place on Friday, March 5 at 11:50 AM ET (10:20 PM IST). The UFC 259 weigh-in will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where Indian fans can watch the Adesanya vs Blachowicz weigh-in live.
Fans from all over the world, including India, can watch the weigh-ins live on UFC’s official YouTube page for free. Fans can also watch the UFC 259 weigh-in update on UFC and ESPN MMA’s (UFC’s official broadcast partner) official social media handles.
Israel Adesanya is currently undefeated, 20-0, and will be looking to become a double champion at UFC 259. However, Jan Blachowicz, who is currently on a four-fight winning streak, is set to give him the biggest challenge of his MMA career. At the co-main event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight strap against Megan Anderson, while bantamweight champion Petr Yan will battle no. 1 ranked Aljamain Sterling to kick off the championship tripleheader.
