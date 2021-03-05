Last Updated:

UFC 259 Weigh-in Live Stream, Adesanya Vs Blachowicz Preview, Where To Watch In India

UFC 259 weigh-in live stream: Ahead of their UFC 259 bout, Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz will weigh-in for their clash along with all the undercards.

Middleweight king Israel Adesanya is set to make his light heavyweight debut on March 6, 2021, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas against 205lb champion Jan Blachowicz. Ahead of the bout, the two fighters will weigh-in for their championship clash, along with all the co-main eventers and undercards participating at the PPV.

The Adesanya vs Blachowicz weigh-in will take place on Friday, March 5 at 11:50 AM ET (10:20 PM IST). The UFC 259 weigh-in will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where Indian fans can watch the Adesanya vs Blachowicz weigh-in live.

UFC 259 weigh-in live stream: UFC 259 weigh-in schedule

  • Date: Friday, March 5, 2021
  • Time: 11:50 AM ET (10:20 PM IST)
  • Venue: UFC Apex facility, Las Vegas, Nevada, US

UFC 259 weigh-in live stream: How to watch UFC 259 weigh-in live in India

Fans from all over the world, including India, can watch the weigh-ins live on UFC’s official YouTube page for free. Fans can also watch the UFC 259 weigh-in update on UFC and ESPN MMA’s (UFC’s official broadcast partner) official social media handles.

UFC 259 live stream: Other major details for Adesanya vs Blachowicz PPV

Israel Adesanya is currently undefeated, 20-0, and will be looking to become a double champion at UFC 259. However, Jan Blachowicz, who is currently on a four-fight winning streak, is set to give him the biggest challenge of his MMA career. At the co-main event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes will defend her featherweight strap against Megan Anderson, while bantamweight champion Petr Yan will battle no. 1 ranked Aljamain Sterling to kick off the championship tripleheader.

UFC 259 live stream: Complete UFC 259 Fight card

UFC 259 Fight card: Main card

  • Light Heavyweight title bout: Jan Błachowicz (c) vs Israel Adesanya
  • Women’s Featherweight title bout: Amanda Nunes (c) vs Megan Anderson                            
  • Bantamweight title bout: Petr Yan (c) vs Aljamain Sterling
  • Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober                                               
  • Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs Aleksandar Rakić                                              

UFC 259 Fight card: Preliminary card

  • Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenney                                            
  • Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs Kyler Phillips                                                 
  • Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs  Askar Askarov                                              
  • Flyweight: Rogério Bontorin vs Kai Kara-France                                             

UFC 259 Fight card: Early preliminary card

  • Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa                                          
  • Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg                                                       
  • Welterweight: Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews                                                 
  • Women’s Strawweight: Lívia Renata Souza vs Amanda Lemos                                                
  • Lightweight: Uroš Medić vs Aalon Cruz                                             
  • Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones

