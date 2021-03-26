UFC 260 Weigh-in Live Stream, Schedule, Miocic Vs Ngannou 2 Preview

Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will once again defend his title against Francis Ngannou on March 27, 2021, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. However, ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, the two rivals will come face-to-face at the official weigh-ins. Co-main eventers Tyron Woodley and Vicente Luque, along with other fighters participating on the card will also make weight ahead of Saturday’s event.

The Miocic vs Ngannou 2 weigh-in will take place on Friday, March 26 at 11:50 AM ET (9:20 PM IST). The UFC 260 weigh-in will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s the UFC 260 weigh-in live stream, UFC 260 weigh-in schedule and Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou live.

UFC 260 weigh-in schedule: UFC 260 date time (weigh-in)

Date: Friday, March 26, 2021

Time: 11:50 AM ET, 9:20 PM IST

Venue: UFC Apex facility, Las Vegas, Nevada, US

UFC 260 weigh-in live stream: How to watch UFC 260 weigh-in live in India?

Fans from all over the world, including India, can watch the weigh-ins live on UFC’s official YouTube page for free. Fans can also watch the UFC 260 weigh-in update on UFC and ESPN MMA’s (UFC’s official broadcast partner) official social media handles.

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou live stream: Other major details

In their first clash, Stipe Miocic contoured Francis Ngannou’s power with his speed and used his wrestling to slow The Predator down. Miocic scored six takedowns during the 25-minute fight and racked up over 15 minutes of control time before winning via unanimous decision. However, since then, Ngannou has worked on his flaws, winning his last four bouts. Not just that, Ngannou is yet again a betting favourite against Miocic, who is hailed as the “greatest heavyweight of all time”.

UFC 260 live stream: Complete UFC 259 Fight card

UFC 260 Fight card: Main card

Heavyweight title bout: Stipe Miocic (c) vs Francis Ngannou

Welterweight bout: Tyron Woodley vs Vicente Luque

Bantamweight bout: Sean O'Malley vs Thomas Almeida

Women’s Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson vs Miranda Maverick

Lightweight bout: Jamie Mullarkey vs Khama Worthy

UFC 260 Fight card: Preliminary card

Light Heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs Fabio Cherant

Welterweight bout: Jared Gooden vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Light Heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas vs MichaÅ‚ Oleksiejczuk

Featherweight bout: Shane Young vs Omar Morales

UFC 259 Fight card: Early preliminary card

Middleweight bout: Marc-André Barriault vs Abu Azaitar

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter