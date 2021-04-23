UFC 261 Weigh-in Live: How To Watch UFC 261 Weigh-in Live? Usman Vs Masvidal Schedule

Welterweight champ Kamaru Usman will once again defend his title against BMF Jorge Masvidal on April 24, 2021 (April 25, as per Indian timings), in front of a packed crowd at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. However, ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, the two will come face-to-face at the official weigh-ins. Co-main eventers Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas, along with Valentina Shevchenko, Jessica Andrade and others participating on the card will also make weight ahead of Saturday’s event.

The UFC 261 weigh-in will air all over the world but different nations will have different and various broadcasters. Here’s how to watch UFC 261 weigh-in live, Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal weigh-in time and UFC 261 weigh-in schedule.

UFC 261 weigh-in schedule: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal weigh-in time

US date and time: Friday, April 24 at 4:00 PM

India date and time: Saturday, April 25 at 1:30 AM

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida

UFC 261 weigh-in live stream: How to watch UFC 261 weigh-in live in India?

Fans from all over the world, including India, can watch the weigh-ins live on UFC’s official YouTube page for free. Fans can also watch the UFC 261 weigh-in update on UFC and ESPN MMA’s (UFC’s official broadcast partner) official social media handles.

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal fight purse

According to sportingfree, Kamaru Usman is guaranteed to take home $1.5 million, with $700,000 being his guaranteed purse and $60,000 coming from the promotional bonus. However, if he retains his title, he will add another $50,000 to his purse. Masvidal, on the other hand, is guaranteed to bank $800,000 ($500,000 GP + $40,000 PB) even if he loses the fight but will add $50,000 to the amount if he loses. Reportedly, both the fighters will earn additional sum from various endorsements and bonuses.

UFC 261 fight card

Main card

Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs Jorge Masvidal

Women’s Strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili (c) vs Rose Namajunas

Women’s Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Jessica Andrade

Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall vs Chris Weidman

Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs Jimmy Crute

Preliminary card

Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs Randy Brown

Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs Stefan SekuliÄ‡

Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs Brendan Allen

Featherweight bout: Patrick Sabatini vs Tristan Connelly

Early Prelims

Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs Kevin Natividad

Lightweight bout: Kazula Vargas vs Rong Zhu

Flyweight bout: Qileng Aori vs Jeffrey Molina

Women’s Strawweight bout: Na Liang vs Ariane Carnelossi

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube