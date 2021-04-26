UFC 261: What Happened Between Daniel Cormier And Jake Paul?

YouTuber Jake Paul, who recently took his pro-boxing record to an undefeated 3-0, was a surprise attendee at UFC 261. The Problem Child was spotted at the fully packed VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, with the crowd making their feelings known towards the 24-year-old by chanting “f*** Jake” during the UFC 261 preliminary card. This caught the attention of former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, who was one of the commentators at the event. DC quickly rushed towards Paul and confronted the YouTuber for calling him out on social media, even threatening to “slap him”.

“I swear to god, I just saw Jake Paul. I pointed at him, I said, ‘don't play with me’. Because I'll slap that s*** out of him. I don't play those games,” Cormier later told his fellow UFC 261 commentators.

Jake Paul getting a warm welcome from the crowd as he turns up at UFC 261 and clashes with Daniel Cormier…



[ðŸŽ¥ @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/ePssVlTC3F — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 25, 2021

UFC 261 highlights: What happened between Daniel Cormier Jake Paul?

The feud between Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul took a dark turn after Paul called out Cormier for his recent KO win over former UFC star Ben Askren. While labelling DC as a “fat boy,” Paul challenged the now-retired UFC star to a boxing match. Paul is hot property in the fight game right now as his clash with Askren reportedly generated $75 million from PPV sales.

Okay fat boy. So me vs you & J vs. T.?? https://t.co/MDhyPTVpIN — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Jake Paul next fight: Cormier threatens to “kill” Paul

While talking to ESPN a day later, Cormier claimed that he would never fight someone like Jake Paul as he might “kill” him in the ring. “This dude would never fight me. I would kill him. Why would I ever fight someone like that?” he added. Even UFC president Dana White has no interest in dealing with the YouTuber as he told the media, “That's just not what I do”.

UFC 261 highlights

UFC 261 featured three title fight, with the welterweight title clash between rivals Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal headlining the card. BMF started strong but was stopped by the champion in the second round via a picture-perfect KO. In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas shocked everyone as he defeated Zhang Weili in under 90 seconds to win back her women’s strawweight strap. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko also defend her title at the PPV, defeating top contender Jessica Andrade in the second round via TKO. Apart from that, the night also saw the clash between Uriah Hall and Chris Weidman ending in just 17 seconds after Weidman suffered a gruesome leg injury.

Image Source: Daniel Cormier, Jake Paul/ Instagram