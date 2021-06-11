UFC 263 Fight Card, Prediction, Streaming Details As Adesanya Takes On Vettori

The upcoming UFC 263 will take place with a fight card with two championship rematches. The main card has middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defending his title against Marvin Vettori. The next bout is between flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, who fought in December 2020 last, the bout ending in a majority draw.

UFC 263 will also mark Nate Diaz's return in his bout against Leon Edwards. While fans have maintained their excitement over the title clashes, some other bouts like Diaz's will also remain a highlight this weekend. Additionally, the 170-pound bout can affect further title chances.

UFC 263 date and venue

Date and Time: Main card: Saturday, June 12 EST, 10:00 PM EST (Sunday, June 13, 7:30 AM IST) Preliminary card: Saturday, June 12, 8:00 PM EST (Sunday, June 13, 5:30 AM IST) Early prelims: Saturday, June 12, 6:00 PM EST (Sunday, June 13, 3:30 AM IST)

Venue: Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

UFC 263 fight card

Main card

Middleweight title bout – Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori

Flyweight title bout – Dieveson Figuierdo vs Brandon Moreno

Welterweight bout – Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz

Welterweight bout – Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight bout – Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill

Prelims

Lightweight bout – Drew Dober vs Brad Riddell

Light Heavyweight bout – Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart

Women's Flyweight bout – Lauren Murphy vs Joanne Calderwood

Featherweight bout – Movsar Evloev vs Hakeem Dawodu

Early prelims

Women's Bantamweight bout – Pannie Kianzad vs Alexis Davis

Featherweight bout – Chase Hooper vs Steven Peterson

Lightweight bout – Fares Ziam vs Luigi Vendramini

Heavyweight bout – Carlos Felipe vs Jake Collier

Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori live stream: How to watch UFC 263 live?

The main card for UFC 263 will be available to Indian fans on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 in English and Hindi respectively. The live streaming will be available via the Sony LIV app or website. In the USA, one can view the early prelims on ESPN+, while the preliminary card can be watched on ESPN and ESPN+ both. The main card, however, is only available for ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. UFC Fight Pass will also stream, early prelims.

UFC 263 prediction

We predict that Adesanya will beat Marvin Vettori.

UFC 263 tickets

The UFC 263 were made available on May 14 – for those who are subscribed to the UFC Newsletter. Later, on May 15, Ticketmaster made the tickets available to people who do not have a subscription. The UFC 263 tickets will be available live via the Ticketmaster website.

