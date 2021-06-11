UFC 263 Fight Card, Prediction, Streaming Details As Adesanya Takes On Vettori

Quick links:
The upcoming UFC 263 will take place with a fight card with two championship rematches. The main card has middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defending his title against Marvin Vettori. The next bout is between flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, who fought in December 2020 last, the bout ending in a majority draw.
UFC 263 will also mark Nate Diaz's return in his bout against Leon Edwards. While fans have maintained their excitement over the title clashes, some other bouts like Diaz's will also remain a highlight this weekend. Additionally, the 170-pound bout can affect further title chances.
Fair to say the presser lived up to its hype 🍿👀 #UFC263— UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2021
[ @Stylebender | @MarvinVettori ] pic.twitter.com/QHxYiMMjmP
The main card for UFC 263 will be available to Indian fans on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 in English and Hindi respectively. The live streaming will be available via the Sony LIV app or website. In the USA, one can view the early prelims on ESPN+, while the preliminary card can be watched on ESPN and ESPN+ both. The main card, however, is only available for ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. UFC Fight Pass will also stream, early prelims.
The UFC 263 were made available on May 14 – for those who are subscribed to the UFC Newsletter. Later, on May 15, Ticketmaster made the tickets available to people who do not have a subscription. The UFC 263 tickets will be available live via the Ticketmaster website.