UFC 263 Tickets: How To Buy Tickets For UFC 263? Ticket Price, Fight Card Details

UFC 263 is on the horizon, with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya set to face former rival Marvin Vettori in the main event. The duo previously collided at UFC on FOX 29 in 2018, with the Last Stylebender winning via split decision after an explosive fight. However, Vettori, who is currently on a five-fight win streak, has claimed that he’s ready for everything Adesanya throws at him in the rematch as he eyes to become the first-ever Italian UFC champion.

The stacked UFC 263 fight card

Considering the event will take place inside a fully filled Gila River Arena, Dana White and team have stacked the fight card. The co-main event will feature yet another rematch as flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is set to defend his title against top contender Brandon Moreno. The first fight between the two is hailed as one of the greatest flyweight fights in history, ending in a split-draw. Apart from that, the night will also mark the return of Nate Diaz to the UFC octagon as he’s set to face Leon Edwards.

How to buy tickets for UFC 263: UFC 263 tickets went live on May 14

The UFC 263 tickets went live on May 14, only for the fans who are subscribed to the UFC Newsletter. A day later on May 15, Ticketmaster started selling the rest of the tickets to the general public. Fans who still wish to see the UFC 263 live from the Gila River Arena, can buy the UFC 263 tickets from Ticketmaster’s official website.

UFC 263 date and venue

When is UFC 263 (as per US timings): Saturday, June 12, 2021

When is UFC 263 (as per Indian timings): Sunday, June 13, 2021

Where is UFC 263: Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

UFC 263 main event: UFC 263 fight card

Main Card

Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya (c) Marvin Vettori

Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs Brandon Moreno

Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz

Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill

Preliminary card

Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs Brad Riddell

Light Heavyweight bout: Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart

Women's Flyweight bout: Lauren Murphy vs Joanne Calderwood

Featherweight bout: Movsar Evloev vs Hakeem Dawodu

Early preliminary card

Women's Bantamweight bout: Pannie Kianzad vs Alexis Davis

Lightweight bout: Frank Camacho vs Matt Frevola

Women's Bantamweight bout: Sijara Eubanks vs Karol Rosa

Featherweight bout: Chase Hooper vs Steven Peterson

Lightweight bout: Fares Ziam vs Luigi Vendramini

Heavyweight bout: Carlos Felipe vs Jake Collier

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter