UFC 264: Conor McGregor Vows To DESTROY Dustin Poirier While Confirming Trilogy Bout Date

On Saturday, Conor McGregor announced that he has completed his side of the negotiations to face rival Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout on July 10 at UFC 264. The Notorious One would be looking to seek vengeance after his highly-anticipated return was spoiled by The Diamond at UFC 257 as he gave him his first-ever KO loss. Poirier entered Fight Island with a perfect game plan as he slowed McGregor down with some vicious leg kicks before finishing him with a barrage of left and rights in the second round.

Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3

Both the fighters are currently tied 1-1 heading into their third bout. While Poirier won the second, Conor McGregor came victorious in the first bout that took place in 2014 at UFC 178. While confirming the date of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 on social media, The Irishman vowed to “destroy” Dustin Poirier, who is currently sitting at the no.1 spot of the lightweight rankings.

Conor McGregor next fight: Poirier passed the title fight offer

At a recent press conference, UFC supremo Dana White admitted that by defeating McGregor at UFC 257, Poirier had earned a title shot. However, when The Diamond was given a title fight offer, he turned it down to fight McGregor again instead. Now, Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler are set to fight for the vacant 155lb belt at UFC 262 in May. So, there is a possibility that the winner of the Chandler vs Oliveira fight will likely make their first title defence against either McGregor or Poirier.

While passing on a title shot might seem odd to some, Dana White hailed Dustin Poirier for the business move, considering an event involving The Notorious One always does record sales, with the recent example being UFC 257. The January 2021 event generated around 1.6 million from PPV buys, becoming the second-biggest PPV in UFC history. “We’ve been in positions like this before with others who have made the mistake of not taking that fight, and [it was the] biggest mistake of their lives,” Dana White added.

Conor McGregor next fight: Kavanagh on McGregor vs Poirier 3

Earlier, McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh talked to BT Sport where he claimed that the former UFC double champion was not fully focused on Poirier going into UFC 257 as he had his eyes set on the mega boxing bout with Manny Pacquiao. However, Kavanagh revealed that they will be completely ready for Poirier at UFC 264 and are also coming up with various plans to counter the calf kicks, which contributed largely to McGregor’s recent loss.

Image Source: UFC, Conor McGregor/ Twitter