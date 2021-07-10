UFC 264 Live Stream: How To Watch UFC 264 McGregor Vs Poirier 3 Legally In USA, UK & India

The biggest fight of the year between Conor Mcgregor and Dustin Poirier UFC 264 is just a couple of hours away and the fans around the world cannot wait to see the former champions fight inside the octagon. The matchup between both fighters is evenly poised with McGregor defeating Poirier in 2014, however, Poirier settled the score with a knockout win in January. The upcoming McGregor vs Poirier 3 match will decide the one who will be the ultimate winner in this trilogy.

Even before the third match against McGregor was put on paper, Poirier has a chance to get a shot at the UFC lightweight championship however, th Amerian fighter passed on the opportunity to pick up a lucrative fight . The winner of this fight is largely expected to get a shot at new 1655-pound champion Charles Oliveira even before the end of 2021.

While McGregor would look to close the capter with a victory, Poirier in his recent interview with ESPN state that if he is the best in the world then he will beat McGregor and fight for the belt. He had called himself a man who like to gamble and also believes in his skills in fighting. Calling himself a prizefighter, 'The Diamon'(Poirier) in his interview said that he wouldn’t have gotten pay-per-view points for the title fight. and the fight does give him pay-per-view points. With just couple of hous left before the big fight here's a look at How to Watch McGregor vs Poirier 3 match in India USA and UK.

UFC 264 Live Stream: How to Watch UFC 264 in India

Fans in India who are wondering How to watch McGregor vs Poirier 3 in the country, can go to Sony Sports Network. The broadcast of the fight will be done on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3. The Conor Mcgregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 india time will be 7:30 AM on Sunday July 11. For UFC 264 Live Stream fans can log onto the Sony Liv app.

How to Watch McGregor vs Poirier 3: How to Watch UFC 264 In USA

Fans in United States who want to catch the UFC 264 live action the early preliminary matches can be seen on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. The preliminary matches can be watched on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, while the main card match can be watche on ESPN+

How to Watch McGregor vs Poirier 3: How to Watch UFC 264 in UK

Fans in UK can catch the early preliminary matches of UFC 264 on UFC Fight Pass. The action form the preliminary matches will be available on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sports 2, while the main card action can be seen on BT Sport Box Office.