UFC 266 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Diaz Vs Lawler In India, UK And US?

Nick Diaz returns to the Octagon after being away for more than six years, as he is set to compete against Robbie Lawler at the UFC 266 on September 26. The return of the legendary mixed martial artist will see him locking horns with Lawler for the first time after their UFC 47 clash in 2004 when Diaz knocked out Lawler in the second round of the match. The main event of the UFC 266 will see Alexander Volkanovski defend his featherweight championship against Brian Ortega, and in the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko will fight against Lauren Murphy, looking to defend her flyweight belt. Whereas, the feature bout will see the iconic match between Diaz and Lawler. Diaz was last seen competing against Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC 183 in January 2015 and is yet to win a fight since 2011.

Lawler, on the other hand, became the UFC welterweight champion in 2014 and defended it for two years against fighters like Rory McDonald, before losing the championship to Tyron Woodley in 2016. Lawler last won a fight in 2017, during the fight against Donald Cerrone in UFC 214. As the two fighters face each other after 17 years, let’s take a look at how fans can catch the live-action from UFC 266 event in countries like India, UK, and the US.

17 years in the making!



Who else can't wait for Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler rematch at #UFC266?! pic.twitter.com/6Vl2JSabCn — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 21, 2021

Diaz vs Lawler: How to watch live streaming in India?

UFC fans, who want to watch the Diaz vs Lawler match live in India, can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the right to broadcast UFC fights in India. The main card event will be telecasted live on the Sony Ten 2 channel in English and Sony Ten 3 channel in Hindi. The UFC 266 fight will also be streamed live on the SonyLiv app in India. However, the fans have to subscribe to a premium pack of SonyLiv in order to view the match live. Meanwhile, the JioTV app will also live stream the match as it gives access to all live channels. The main event will start on September 26, 7:30 AM, according to the Indian Standard Time.

Diaz vs Lawler: How to watch live streaming in the US and UK?

For UFC fans in the US, the match will be streamed live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+. The match will start at 10 PM on September 25, as per the Eastern time. The event which is scheduled to start on September 25, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will be streamed live on BT Sport 1, BT sport’s website and app for the subscribers in the UK. The main event of UFC 266 will start at 3 AM according to UK time.

(Image: Instagram/@nickdiaz209/@ruthless_rl)