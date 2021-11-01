UFC 268, Kamaru Usman Vs Colby Covington: Star-studded Match-card, Date, Time And More

The UFC 268 is set to begin at the Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 7, with the much anticipated welterweight title bout between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. This is the second clash between both fighters, after their first fight nearly two years ago, where the welterweight champion Usman defeated Covington by a fifth-round technical knockout. Since then, Usman has gone on to win matches, twice against Jorge Masvidal and once against Gilbert Burns. At the same time, after his defeat to Usman, Covington has picked up a victory against former champion Tyron Woodley.

Besides the Usman vs Covington match card, Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili will fight against each other in the Women’s strawweight title bout. Meanwhile, another action-packed fight is set to take place between former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. While Gaethje will step on the octagon for the first time since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October last year, Chandler heads into the match for the first time since almost earning the full lightweight crown during his fight with Charles Oliveira in May. With many more exciting star-studded brawls set to feature during the UFC 268, take a look at the full fight card for the event.

Know the fight card for UFC 268:

Main card:

Kamaru Usman (c) vs Colby Covington (welterweight title)

Rose Namajunas (c) vs Weili Zhang (strawweight title)

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler

Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera

Alex Pereira vs Andreas Michailidis

Preliminary card:

Al Iaquinta vs Bobby Green

Shane Burgos vs Billy Quarantillo

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov

Ian Garry vs Jordan Williams

Early preliminary card:

Gian Villante vs Chris Barnett

Aleksa Camur vs John Allan

CJ Vergara vs Ode Osbourne

When will the main card get underway?

The main card event will begin with the Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington on November 7 at 8:30 AM IST from the Maddison Square Garden. At the same time, the prelims will start at 6:30 AM IST. In the US, the Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington match will get underway on Saturday, November 6, at 10:00 PM ET. Meanwhile, the main card event will start at 3 AM in the UK.

