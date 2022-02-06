UFC 271 Adesanya Vs Whittaker 2: Fight-card Details, Date, Time And More

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is currently gearing up for his title defence against Robert Whittaker at the UFC 271 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled to be held at the Toyota Center in Houston on February 12. Adesanya heads into the match with an overall record of 21-1 and a record of 10-0 as a middleweight. He has defeated fighters like Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Kelvin Gastelum, Derek Brunson, and Anderson Silva in the middleweight division, and his only loss came against Jan Blachowicz in March 2021 in the light-heavyweight category.

The best version of @StyleBender we have seen is coming to Houston 🚀



[ 📺 #UFC271 Countdown airs Sat Feb 5 at 8am ET on ESPN2 ] pic.twitter.com/HeysKostEa — UFC (@ufc) February 2, 2022

However, The Last Stylebender defeated Vettori in June and will be eyeing to defeat Whittaker for the second time in his UFC career. Meanwhile, Whittaker heads into the fight in a bid to earn the UFC middleweight champion with a record of 23-5, looking to cement his position as the second greatest middleweight champion trailing only Anderson Silva. Whittaker lost to Adesanya, the last time both fighters were against each other at UFC 243 but has been undefeated in three fights since then. He defeated Kelvin Gastelum in his last appearance at UFC Fight Night in April 2021.

Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa, and more interesting match-ups at UFC 271

Alongside the middleweight title bout, the main card of UFC 271 also features the heavyweight bout between former champion Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson will headline another middleweight bout, while Kyler Phillips will be up against Marcelo Rojo in the bantamweight match. At the same time, Bobby Green will lock horns against Nasrat Haqparast in the lightweight bout.

UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2: Full fight-card details

Main Card:

Israel Adesanya (c) vs Robert Whittaker- middleweight championship bout

Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa- heavyweight bout

Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson- middleweight bout

Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo- bantamweight bout

Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast- lightweight bout

Prelims:

Andrei Arlovski vs Jared Vanderaa- heavyweight bout

Casey O’Neill vs Roxanne Modafferi- women’s flyweight bout

Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell- flyweight bout

Maxim Grishin vs William Knight- light heavyweight bout

Early Prelims:

Ronnie Lawrence vs Mana Martinez- bantamweight bout

Renato Moicano vs Alexander Hernandez- lightweight bout

Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant- light heavyweight bout

AJ Dobson vs Jacob Malkoun- middleweight bout

Sergey Morozov vs Douglas Silva De Andrade- bantamweight bout

Jeremiah Wells vs Mike Diamond- welterweight bout

UFC 271 Adesanya vs Whittaker 2: Date, Time and Live Streaming

UFC 271 is scheduled to go underway at the Toyota Center in Houston, the United States on February 12, as per the local time. At the same time, the main card event will begin at 8:30 PM IST in India. Sony Network is the official broadcaster of the upcoming PPV in India and UFC 271 will air on the Sony Ten 1/2 in English and on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi. Interested fans can subscribe to Sony Ten1/Ten 1 HD for Rs 19 per month, Sony Ten 2/Ten 2 HD for Rs 15 per month, and Sony Ten 3/Ten 3 HD for Rs 17 per month. At the same time, the event will be also streamed live on the Sony Liv mobile application and website.

