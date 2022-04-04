UFC 273, Volkanovski Vs The Korean Zombie: Fight Card, Date, Time, Live Streaming & More

UFC is all set to host its upcoming pay-per-view event, the UFC 273 in the coming weekend, with the Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung, Featherweight championship match, headlining the main event. Vilkanovski is gearing up to defend the title against the No. 4 ranked ‘Korean Zombie’, who stepped in for the fight, following Max Holloway’s injury. The PPV will feature another title clash in the Bantamweight division, as the champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against the interim champion Petr Yan.

At the same time, UFC fans are most excited for the welterweight clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns. Heading into the PPV, Volkanovski has a record of 23-1-0, while Chan Sung Jung has a record of 17-6-0. Sterling has an impressive record of 20-3-0 to his credit, while Yan has a record of 16-2-0. In the meantime, Khamzat has an undefeated record of 10-0-0, with Gilbert’s record standing at 20-4-0. Meanwhile, the women’s strawweight match, Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres and the heavyweight bout between Aleksei Oleinik and Jared Vanderaa, alongside the Kelvin Gastelum vs Dricus du Plessis middleweight bout wraps up the main card of UFC 273.

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie- Full Fight Card

Main Card-

Alexander Volkanovski vs “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung- UFC Featherweight Championship match (Main Event)

Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan- UFC Bantamweight Championship match

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev- UFC Welterweight match

Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres- UFC Women's Strawweight match

Aleksei Oleinik vs Jared Vanderaa- UFC Heavyweight match

Kelvin Gastelum vs Dricus du Plessis- UFC Middleweight match

Prelims-

Raquel Pennington vs Aspen Ladd- UFC Women's Bantamweight match

Ian Garry vs Darian Weeks- UFC Welterweight match

Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Fremd- UFC Middleweight match

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Marcin Tybura- UFC Heavyweight match

Mickey Gall vs Mike Malott- UFC Welterweight match

Early Prelims-

Julio Arce vs Daniel Santos- UFC Bantamweight match

Mark Madsen vs Vinc Pichel- UFC Lightweight match

Kay Hansen vs Piera Rodriguez- UFC Women's Strawweight match

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie: Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming details

Indian UFC fans can enjoy the live broadcast of UFC 273 by tuning in to Sony TEN 1/2 (English) and Sony TEN 3(Hindi) channels. The live streaming of the fight will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming of the early prelims will begin at 3:45 AM IST on April 10 in India, while the main card begins at 7:30 AM IST.

UFC fans in the United States can watch UFC 272 by tuning in to the live broadcast by ESPN+. The even is available at PPV price for existing ESPN+ subscribers at $74.99 per year, whereas non-subscribers can buy the UFC Bundle to watch it on ESPN+ after paying $99.98. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 PM ET on March 9 in the US. The PPV is scheduled to be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, United States.

(Image: AP/@ufc/Instagram)