Last Updated:

UFC 273, Volkanovski Vs The Korean Zombie: Fight Card, Date, Time, Live Streaming & More

Know the full fight card, date, time, live streaming & more details about UFC 273, scheduled to be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in US on April 9.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
UFC

Image: AP/@ufc/Instagram


UFC is all set to host its upcoming pay-per-view event, the UFC 273 in the coming weekend, with the Alexander Volkanovski vs Chan Sung Jung, Featherweight championship match, headlining the main event. Vilkanovski is gearing up to defend the title against the No. 4 ranked ‘Korean Zombie’, who stepped in for the fight, following Max Holloway’s injury. The PPV will feature another title clash in the Bantamweight division, as the champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against the interim champion Petr Yan.

At the same time, UFC fans are most excited for the welterweight clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns. Heading into the PPV, Volkanovski has a record of 23-1-0, while Chan Sung Jung has a record of 17-6-0. Sterling has an impressive record of 20-3-0 to his credit, while Yan has a record of 16-2-0. In the meantime, Khamzat has an undefeated record of 10-0-0, with Gilbert’s record standing at 20-4-0. Meanwhile, the women’s strawweight match, Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres and the heavyweight bout between Aleksei Oleinik and Jared Vanderaa, alongside the Kelvin Gastelum vs Dricus du Plessis middleweight bout wraps up the main card of UFC 273.

UFC 273:  Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie- Full Fight Card 

Main Card-

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung- UFC Featherweight Championship match (Main Event)
  • Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan- UFC Bantamweight Championship match
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev- UFC Welterweight match
  • Mackenzie Dern vs Tecia Torres- UFC Women's Strawweight match
  • Aleksei Oleinik vs Jared Vanderaa- UFC Heavyweight match
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs Dricus du Plessis- UFC Middleweight match

Prelims- 

  • Raquel Pennington vs Aspen Ladd-  UFC Women's Bantamweight match
  • Ian Garry vs Darian Weeks- UFC Welterweight match
  • Anthony Hernandez vs Josh Fremd- UFC Middleweight match
  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Marcin Tybura- UFC Heavyweight match
  • Mickey Gall vs Mike Malott- UFC Welterweight match

Early Prelims-

  • Julio Arce vs Daniel Santos- UFC Bantamweight match
  • Mark Madsen vs Vinc Pichel- UFC Lightweight match
  • Kay Hansen vs Piera Rodriguez- UFC Women's Strawweight match

UFC 273: Volkanovski vs The Korean Zombie: Date, Time, Venue & Live Streaming details

Indian UFC fans can enjoy the live broadcast of UFC 273 by tuning in to  Sony TEN 1/2 (English) and Sony TEN 3(Hindi) channels. The live streaming of the fight will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming of the early prelims will begin at 3:45 AM IST on April 10 in India, while the main card begins at 7:30 AM IST.

READ | Dana just called Khabib: Islam Makhachev confirms UFC Lightweight title bout next in-line

UFC fans in the United States can watch UFC 272  by tuning in to the live broadcast by ESPN+. The even is available at PPV price for existing ESPN+ subscribers at $74.99 per year, whereas non-subscribers can buy the UFC Bundle to watch it on ESPN+ after paying $99.98. The main card is scheduled to begin at 10 PM ET on March 9 in the US. The PPV is scheduled to be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, United States.

READ | 2-time UFC champion Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder of accused molester

(Image: AP/@ufc/Instagram)

READ | Colby Covington beats Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 via unanimous decision in grudge match
READ | UFC 274: Will Michael Chandler take on Tony Ferguson? Everything we know so far
READ | 'Refuse to fight Colby': Khabib sides with Masvidal on alleged attack; UFC fans enraged
Tags: UFC, Volkanovski VS The Korean Zombie, Alexander Volkanovski
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND