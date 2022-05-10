UFC 274: Female MMA Fan's Attempt To Enter The Octagon Goes Horribly Wrong; WATCH

This week came with an intensifying twist in the world of combat sports with Charles Oliviera being stripped of his lightweight championship after missing weight before his title fight against Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 274. However, there's one more thing that's been creating noise on the internet for all the wrong reasons. A video of a female MMA fan is going insanely viral on social media. It so happened that the woman in question made an attempt to enter the Octagon after the main event. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, she was sent flying back from the edge of the cage by security personnel.

Female fan attempts to enter the Octagon

The acclaimed podcast namely No Jumper posted a video of the woman and wrote, "A fan attempted to rush the UFC octagon before getting thrown to the floor.” In the short clip, a female fan, donning an off-white top is seen making a run to reach the Octagon. In the end, she is detained by the security in the most hurtful yet hilarious manner. Take a look at it here:

A fan attempted to rush the #UFC octagon before getting thrown to the floor 😂 pic.twitter.com/haqu4oiSnN — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 9, 2022

Within just a day, the video has garnered over 250.3k views on the micro-blogging site with a barrage of netizens responding to the viral clip. While one user hailed it as the "takedown of the night", another joked, “Of all the sports you chose to do this at a UFC fight". A netizen who was intrigued by her move asked, "What did she think would happen if she entered the cage". It is speculated that the female fan tried to enter the Octagon when Charles Oliviera was celebrating his victory inside the cage.

The event that took place in Phoenix, Arizona and was filled with several unforgettable moments. Justin Gaethje was submitted by Oliviera in the UFC lightweight title fight. Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson faced off against each other with the former defeating 'El Cucuy' with a second-round TKO (front kick). In addition to this, the women's strawweight event wasn't any less surprising. Carla Esparza defeated Rose Namajunas via split decision. Ovince Saint Preux emerged victorious against Mauricio Rua with a split decision in the men's light heavyweight category.

Image: Twitter/@nojumper