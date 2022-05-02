UFC 274 Oliveira Vs Gaethje: Full Match Card, Date, Time And Live Streaming Details

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is all set to defend the title against Justin Gaethje in the promotion’s upcoming Pay-Per-View (PPV) event, at the Footprint Center, in Phoenix, United States. Oliveira is coming off a third round submission win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, while Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler by a unanimous decision at UFC 268. Oliveira has a record of 32-8-0 and he also defeated Chandler at UFC 262 in May 2021.

Meanwhile, Michael Chandler will also lock horns against lightweight superstar Tony Ferguson on May 8. The much anticipated PPV will also feature another championship bout as Rose Namajunas will defend the women’s strawweight title against Carla Esparza. The main card also features a light heavyweight bout between Mauricio Rua and Ovince Saint Preux and a lightweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon.

UFC 274, Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje: Full Match Card

Main Card:

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje- Lightweight Title bout

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza- Women's Strawweight bout

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson- Lightweight bout

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux- Light heavyweight bout

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon- Lightweight bout

Prelims:

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams- Welterweight bout

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont- Women's featherweight bout

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell- Flyweight bout

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima- Heavyweight bout

Early Prelims:

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts- Welterweight bout

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto- Women's flyweight bout

Kleidson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara- Flyweight bout

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez- Women's strawweight bout

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia- Bantamweight bout

UFC 274, Oliveira vs Gaethje: Date and Time

Early Prelims- May 8, 3:00 AM IST

Prelims- May 8, 5:30 AM IST

Main Card- May 8, 7:30 AM IST

UFC 274, Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje: Live Streaming Details

Indian UFC fans can enjoy the live broadcast of UFC 273 by tuning in to Sony TEN 1/2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. The live streaming of the fight will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. UFC fans in the United States can watch UFC 272 by tuning in to the live broadcast by ESPN+. The even is available at PPV price for existing ESPN+ subscribers, whereas non-subscribers can buy the UFC Bundle to watch it on ESPN+.

