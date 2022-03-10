UFC 274: Will Michael Chandler Take On Tony Ferguson? Everything We Know So Far

Former Bellator champion Michael Chandler and former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson are being linked to reports stating both fighters have agreed for a match-up at UFC’s upcoming pay-per-view event, UFC 264. UFC 264 is set to go underway on May 7 from the Footprint Center in Phoenix and features the lightweight title bout between reigning champion Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Meanwhile, as per a report by Sports Illustrated on Thursday, sources confirmed that Chandler and Ferguson will meet in the Octagon in May.

Chandler currently has a professional MMA record of 22-7-0 and has been unable to win his last two matchups. He lost to Justin at UFC 268 by a unanimous decision after losing to Charles Oliveira in the lightweight title bout at UFC 262 by TKO. At the same time, Ferguson has lost his last three matches during the UFC 249, UFC 256, and UFC 262 respectively. He lost to Gaethje by TKO in the title fight at UFC 249 and went on to lose against Oliveira at UFC 256. Ferguson lost by a unanimous decision in his last fight against Beneil Dariush at UFC 262.

More about UFC 264-

Meanwhile, the UFC 274 match card also features the lightweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon. If the clash between Ferguson and Chandler goes ahead to happen, it will be the third lightweight bout in the main card of the PPV. At the same time, UFC 274 also features the light heavyweight bout between Mauricio Rua and Ovince Saint Preux, the heavyweight bout between Blagoy Ivanov and Marcos Rogerio De Lima, the women’s featherweight bout between Macy Chiasson and Norma Dumont, and the welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Khao Williams. The flyweight bout between Brandon Royval and Matt Schnell wraps up the main card of UFC 274.

UFC 264: Match card so far

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje(Lightweight title bout)

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Loopy Godinez

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. CJ Vergara

Danny Roberts vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

(Twitter Image: @ufc)