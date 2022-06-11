Quick links:
Image: UFC/ Instagram
UFC is all set for yet another Pay Per View event with UFC 275 taking place on Saturday and Sunday. The event will witness Glover Teixeira defending his light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka. Glover Teixeira has won six fights in a row, while Jiri Prochazka has won 12 straight fights with 10 of his last wins coming via Knockout.
Glover Teixeira will put his belt on the line for the first time since his victory over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. On the other hand, Jiri Prochazka has made light work of the two UFC opponents he has encountered so far. His victories over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes both came via second-round knockout. Here's a look at Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka UFC 275 live streaming details.
UFC 275 is taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.
UFC 275 will start on Saturday, June 11 in US (5:30 AM in India on Sunday and 12 AM in UK).
The UFC 275 will be happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday, June 12. The main card is likely to get underway at 7:30 AM IST. Fans can catch it LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 7:30 am IST on 12th June 2022. UFC 275 live streaming can be watched on the Sony Liv app.
The UFC 275 main card event is likely to commence at 10 PM ET. In the US, the fight will stream on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+.
For fans in United Kingdom, the fight will be taking place on Sunday, June 12 and is scheduled to begin at 2 AM GMT. In United Kingdom, fans can watch UFC 275 main card fight on BT Sport 1 and BT Sports app
Preliminary card
Seung Woo Choi vs Joshua Culibao (featherweight bout)
Jake Matthews vs Andre Fialho (welterweight bout)
Jacob Malkoun vs Brendan Allen (middleweight bout)
Steve Garcia vs Hayisaer Maheshate (lightweight bout)
Kang Kyung-ho vs Danaa Batgerel
Liang Na vs Silvana Gomez Juarez
Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards
Main card
Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title bout)
Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Taila Santos (women's flyweight title bout)
Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women's strawweight bout)
Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape (flyweight bout)
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev (welterweight bout)