UFC is all set for yet another Pay Per View event with UFC 275 taking place on Saturday and Sunday. The event will witness Glover Teixeira defending his light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka. Glover Teixeira has won six fights in a row, while Jiri Prochazka has won 12 straight fights with 10 of his last wins coming via Knockout.

Glover Teixeira will put his belt on the line for the first time since his victory over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. On the other hand, Jiri Prochazka has made light work of the two UFC opponents he has encountered so far. His victories over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes both came via second-round knockout. Here's a look at Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka UFC 275 live streaming details.

Where is UFC 275 taking place?

UFC 275 is taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang.

When is UFC 275 taking place?

UFC 275 will start on Saturday, June 11 in US (5:30 AM in India on Sunday and 12 AM in UK).

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka UFC 275 live telecast and streaming in India

The UFC 275 will be happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday, June 12. The main card is likely to get underway at 7:30 AM IST. Fans can catch it LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 7:30 am IST on 12th June 2022. UFC 275 live streaming can be watched on the Sony Liv app.

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka: Where to watch UFC 275 online in US

The UFC 275 main card event is likely to commence at 10 PM ET. In the US, the fight will stream on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+.

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka: Where to watch UFC 275 online in UK

For fans in United Kingdom, the fight will be taking place on Sunday, June 12 and is scheduled to begin at 2 AM GMT. In United Kingdom, fans can watch UFC 275 main card fight on BT Sport 1 and BT Sports app

UFC 275 fight card

Preliminary card

Seung Woo Choi vs Joshua Culibao (featherweight bout)

Jake Matthews vs Andre Fialho (welterweight bout)

Jacob Malkoun vs Brendan Allen (middleweight bout)

Steve Garcia vs Hayisaer Maheshate (lightweight bout)

Kang Kyung-ho vs Danaa Batgerel

Liang Na vs Silvana Gomez Juarez

Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards

Main card

Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title bout)

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Taila Santos (women's flyweight title bout)

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women's strawweight bout)

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape (flyweight bout)

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev (welterweight bout)