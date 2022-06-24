UFC 276: Full Schedule, Fight Card, Live Streaming Details, Date, Time- Everything To Know

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is all set to host its one of the biggest pay-per-view events of 2022, the UFC 276, on Saturday night (Sunday morning in India) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is being headlined by the UFC middleweight championship bout between defending champion Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier. At the same time, UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will also defend his title against Max Holloway.

The middleweight champion, Adesanya heads into the fight on the back of a win-loss draw record of 22-1-0 in his career, and after taking down Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 by unanimous decision in February. On the other hand, Cannonier has a record of 15-5-0 and is coming off a TKO win against Derek Bunson in his last bout at UFC 271.

The featherweight champion Volkanovski, meanwhile, is 24-1-0 in his career and defeated The Korean Zombie Jung Chan-Sung in his last title defense at UFC 273. Meanwhile, Holloway challenges for the featherweight title on the back of a decision win against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night in November 2021. This is a trilogy fight between the two with Volkanovski eking out narrow wins over Holloway on both occations.

UFC 276 Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier: Confirmed fight card so far

Main card-

Main event: Israel Adesanya (c) vs Jared Cannonier – for UFC Middleweight Championship

Co-main event: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Max Holloway – for UFC Featherweight Championship

Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira

Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley

Preliminary card-

Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena

Ian Garry vs Gabriel Green

Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber

Early-prelims-

Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz

Donald Cerrone vs Jim Miller

Brad Tavares vs Dricus du Plessis

Jessica-Rose Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko

UFC 276 Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier: Date, Time & Venue

Date: July 2 in the US and July 3 in India

Time: Main card begins at 7 PM in the US on Saturday, at 7:30 AM IST in India on Sunday

Venue- T-Mobine Arena, Nevada

UFC 276 Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier: Live Streaming Details

Indian UFC fans can enjoy the live broadcast of UFC 276 by tuning in to Sony TEN 1 and Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. The live streaming of the fight will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. UFC fans in the United States can watch UFC 276 by tuning in to the live broadcast by ESPN+. MMA fans in United Kingdown can tune in to BT Sport to watch the event while it will be available on the BT Sport app for online streaming.

(Image: @ufc/Instagram)