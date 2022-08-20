UFC 278 Live Streaming: How To Watch Kamaru Usman Vs Leon Edwards 2 In India, UK, US & UAE

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is all set to defend his title against Leon Edwards at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night. This will be the sixth title defense for the reigning champion, as he is coming off a successful title defence against Colby Covington in November, last year. At the same time, Edwards heads into the welterweight MMA bout after defeating Nate Diaz in his last bout in June 2021.

This will be the second time both fighters go against each other, as Kamaru picked up a win, the last time they fought in 2015. Since then, Edwards has maintained a 10-0 win-loss record and is now looking to become the first native of Jamaica to become a UFC champion. Usman currently has a win-loss-draw record of 20-1-0, while Edwards’ record stands at 19-3-0.

Meanwhile, the UFC 278 fight card also features the exciting middleweight bout between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold as the co-main event. Veteran fighter Jose Aldo will lock horns with Merab Dvalishvili in the bantamweight bout, while Wu Yanan is all set to go against Lucie Pudilova in the women’s bantamweight bout. The main card concludes with the Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker light heavyweight bout.

Where is UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2 being held?

The Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2, UFC 278 PPV will be held at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

When is the UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2 scheduled to be held?

The Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2, UFC 278 is scheduled to be held on August 20, Saturday local time, while the event will be live on August 21, Sunday in India. The Main card of the PPV is slated to begin at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT/ 7:30 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2 in India?

UFC fans in India can enjoy the UFC 278 PPV on the Sony Sports Network. Sony is the official broadcaster of UFC in India and will telecast the PPV live on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 3 channels.

How to watch live streaming of UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2 in India?

UFC fans in India can enjoy the live streaming of Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2, UFC 278 PPV on Sony LIV.

How to watch UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2 in the US?

The live streaming of UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2 will be available on ESPN+ in the US.

How to watch UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2 in the UK?

The live streaming of UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2 will be available on BT Sports in the UK.

How to watch UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2 in UAE?

The live streaming of UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2 will be available on AD Fight, Starzplay, and UFC Arabia in the Middle East and North Africa region.