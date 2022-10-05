UFC 280: Conor McGregor Predicts The Winner Of Charles Oliveira Vs Islam Makhachev Fight

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor took to his official Twitter handle in the early hours on Wednesday and predicted the winner of the Charles Oliviera vs Islam Makhachev lightweight championship bout at UFC 280. Oliveira and Makhachev will headline the main event of the pay-per-view (PPV), which will be held later this month. Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight title after he missed weight ahead of his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in May.

While Oliveira won the match by submission, he will now fight exciting lightweight prospect Islam Makhachev with the title on the line. The Brazilian MMA star heads into the bout on the back of a 33-8-0 record, while Makhachev has a record of 22-1-0 in his career. Makhachev is currently on a 10-fight win streak, while the former champion is riding high on an 11-fight win streak.

Conor McGregor's prediction about Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev bout

Meanwhile, reacting to a tweet asking his favorite to win the PPV among Oliveira and Islam, Conor replied, “Olly and easily”. McGregor has been vocal about his support for Oliveira in the past and seems to be on the same track. He won the championship after the former undisputed-undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov vacated the title. The MMA world is undoubtedly much excited about the UFC 280 match card.

UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev: Full match card

Main card-

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Preliminary card-

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Early preliminary card-

Magomed Mustafaev vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

UFC 280: Date, Venue, and Live Streaming Details

UFC 280 is scheduled to be held on October 22. 2022 at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, United Arab Emirates. The main card will begin at 11:30 IST on Saturday. The event will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.