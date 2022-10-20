UFC 280 Oliveira Vs Makhachev: Full Match Card, Schedule, Live Streaming And More

The UFC returns to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this weekend for the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event. The PPV is said to have the biggest match card of the year, as it features former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev locking horns for the vacant title. Charles (33-8-0) had to drop the lightweight title ahead of the UFC 274 PPV in May after he missed weight by a whisker before his title defence against Justin Gaethje.

However, Oliveira defeated Gaethje by submission and will now look to regain the title at UFC 280 against Makhachev (22-1-0). Interestingly, UFC 280 will be the first PPV in the promotion’s history that will feature two fighters on 10+ win streaks competing against each other. The Brazilian fighter Oliveira is riding high on an 11-fight win streak, while Makhachev is undefeated in his last 10 matchups.

Meanwhile, the match card features the Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw, bantamweight title bout at the co-main event. At the same time, the exciting match card also features bantamweight superstar Sean O’Malley’s bout against Petr Yan. Welterweight star Belal Muhammad will fight Sean Brady in the preliminary round.

The complete match card for UFC 280 PPV

UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev: Main card

Main event: Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev - Lightweight championship bout

Co-main event: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs TJ Dillashaw - Bantamweight championship bout

Petr Yan vs Sean O'Malley - Bantamweight bout

Matuesz Gamrot vs Beneil Dariush - lightweight bout

Manon Fiorot vs Katlyn Chookagian - women's flyweight bout

UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev: Preliminary card

Sean Brady vs Belal Muhammad - welterweight bout

Caio Borralho vs Makhmud Muradov - middleweight bout

Nikita Krylov vs Volkan Oezdemir - light heavyweight bout

Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida - featherweight bout

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev - welterweight bout

Armen Petrosyan vs A.J. Dobson - middleweight bout

Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon - flyweight bout

Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg - women's bantamweight bout

Where is UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev taking place?

The UFC 280 PPV featuring the Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev, lightweight championship match will take place at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, United Arab Emirates.

When will UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev begin?

The preliminary card of UFC 280 PPV is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the Main Card is slated to begin at 11:30 PM IST/ 2 PM ET on October 22 (Saturday).

How to watch the live telecast of UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UFC in India. The UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev PPV will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 channels.

How to watch the live streaming of UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev in India?

The live streaming of UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev PPV will be available on Sony LIV.

How to watch UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev in the US?

UFC fans in the US can enjoy the UFC 280 PPV on ESPN+.

