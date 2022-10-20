UFC 280 Oliveira Vs Makhachev: Full Match Card, Schedule, Live Streaming And More

Quick links:
Image: @ufc/Instagram
The UFC returns to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this weekend for the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event. The PPV is said to have the biggest match card of the year, as it features former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev locking horns for the vacant title. Charles (33-8-0) had to drop the lightweight title ahead of the UFC 274 PPV in May after he missed weight by a whisker before his title defence against Justin Gaethje.
However, Oliveira defeated Gaethje by submission and will now look to regain the title at UFC 280 against Makhachev (22-1-0). Interestingly, UFC 280 will be the first PPV in the promotion’s history that will feature two fighters on 10+ win streaks competing against each other. The Brazilian fighter Oliveira is riding high on an 11-fight win streak, while Makhachev is undefeated in his last 10 matchups.
Meanwhile, the match card features the Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw, bantamweight title bout at the co-main event. At the same time, the exciting match card also features bantamweight superstar Sean O’Malley’s bout against Petr Yan. Welterweight star Belal Muhammad will fight Sean Brady in the preliminary round.
UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev: Main card
UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev: Preliminary card
The UFC 280 PPV featuring the Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev, lightweight championship match will take place at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, United Arab Emirates.
The preliminary card of UFC 280 PPV is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the Main Card is slated to begin at 11:30 PM IST/ 2 PM ET on October 22 (Saturday).
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UFC in India. The UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev PPV will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 channels.
The live streaming of UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev PPV will be available on Sony LIV.
UFC fans in the US can enjoy the UFC 280 PPV on ESPN+.