UFC 280 Predictions: Countdown To Oliveira Vs Makhachev, Stacked Card At Fight Island

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has returned to Fight Island for the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV), scheduled to be held on Saturday night. The match card for the PPV is incredibly stacked with several superstars, including the Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev, lightweight championship bout in the main event. Additionally, Aljamain Sterling will defend his bantamweight title against former champion TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event, while Sean O’Malley is fighting Petr Yan.

Meanwhile, former lightweight champion Oliveira heads into the UFC 280 PPV with his eyes set on the title that he had to drop ahead of his fight against Justin Gaethje, after missing weight. However, he still defeated Gaethje and extended his winning streak to 11. On the other hand, Makhachev heads into the event as a crowd favourite as the support for him was evident during the press conference and UFC 280 ceremonial weigh-ins.

Interestingly, Makhachev heads into the fight on the back of a 10-match winning streak. It is the first time in the history of the promotion that two fighters with 10+ match-winning streaks lock horns against each other. It is pertinent to mention that O’Malley will also lock horns against bantamweight star Petr in the main card, while Belal Muhammad fights Sean Brady.

Here’s the stacked match card and predictions for UFC 280

UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev: Main card

Main event: Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev - Lightweight championship bout

Predicted Winner- Charles Oliveira

Co-main event: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs TJ Dillashaw - Bantamweight championship bout

Predicted Winner- TJ Dillashaw

Petr Yan vs Sean O'Malley - Bantamweight bout

Predicted Winner- Sean O'Malley

Matuesz Gamrot vs Beneil Dariush - lightweight bout

Predicted Winner- Matuesz Gamrot

Manon Fiorot vs Katlyn Chookagian - women's flyweight bout

Predicted Winner- Katlyn Chookagian

UFC 280 Oliveira vs Makhachev: Preliminary card

Sean Brady vs Belal Muhammad - welterweight bout

Caio Borralho vs Makhmud Muradov - middleweight bout

Nikita Krylov vs Volkan Oezdemir - light heavyweight bout

Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida - featherweight bout

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev - welterweight bout

Armen Petrosyan vs A.J. Dobson - middleweight bout

Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon - flyweight bout

Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg - women's bantamweight bout

More interesting details about UFC 280

The UFC 280 PPV will take place at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in UAE. The event will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 channels in India. The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. The main card of UFC 280 will begin at at 11:30 PM IST/ 2 PM ET.