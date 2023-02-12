UFC 284 LIVE Updates: Islam Makhachev Retains Lightweight Title Against Volkanovski

The event turned out to be a spectacle for the fight fans as every possible finish was on display. The 25-minute battle between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski was adjudged as the fight of the night. With this win Islam not only defended his heavyweight title but has become the new Pound-For-Pound No. 1. The rankings will be changed soon. As for the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez has captured the Interim belt of the Featherweight division.