UFC 284 LIVE Updates: Islam Makhachev Retains Lightweight Title Against Volkanovski

The event turned out to be a spectacle for the fight fans as every possible finish was on display. The 25-minute battle between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski was adjudged as the fight of the night. With this win Islam not only defended his heavyweight title but has become the new Pound-For-Pound No. 1. The rankings will be changed soon. As for the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez has captured the Interim belt of the Featherweight division.
Islam Makhachev gives his respect for Volkanovski's game plan coming into #UFC284 👏
Islam Makhachev got the unanimous win over Alexander Volkanovski. Defends Lightweight title.
The full #UFC284 main event scorecards 📝
Alexander Volkanovski Vs Islam Makhachev underway!
The wait is over the final finght of the night is here. Will Islam break the 22-win run of Voilkanovski or the Aussie will walk out as the double champion. It's time we find out who is the Pound-For-Pound No.1
Yair Rodriguez has defeated Josh Emmett to capture the Interim UFC Featherweight Champion. Radiguez got the win via submission.
YAIR RODRIGUEZ BY SUBMISSION!
HE IS THE INTERIM FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION 🏆 #UFC284
The co-main event of the night between Featherweights Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett for the Interim belt has begun.
With interim crown on the line! 👑
@PanteraUFC and @JoshEmmettUFC meet NOW in our #UFC284 co-main!
[ Order the @ESPNPlus PPV: https://t.co/xFq6ldxfA6 ] pic.twitter.com/4iJKqa9eax
Jack Della Maddalena submits Randy Brown. Referee stopped the contest at 2:47 of round 1.
DELLA MADDALENA IS THE REAL DEAL 😳
Half a round is all he needs at #UFC284!!
Justin Tafa displays his incredible power with a Knockout win over Parker Porter. The match ended in the first round itself.
JUSTIN TAFA IS BAAAAAAD MAN 🤯
@Justin_Tafa with the knockout in one minute! #UFC284
Next up in the fight card is the Heavyweight fight between Justin Tafa and Parker Porter.
The heavyweight are here 💪
@Justin_Tafa and @Parker_Porter up next on the #UFC284 main card!
[ Order the ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xFq6ldxfA6] pic.twitter.com/wpvux2qgOS
First UFC Lightweight Champion Jens Pulver becomes a part of the UFC Hall of Fame.
The first lightweight champion in UFC history is headed to the Hall of Fame! 🏆
Congratulations @Jens_Pulver on becoming 2023's newest #UFCHOF Inductee!
[ Presented by @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/DSIGNQqpXu
After an end to end fight both the fighters game nothing away and could not be separated on the points card. Hence the Light Heavyweight encounter between Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield ends in a majority draw.
Gave it EVERYTHING they had 👏
@CruteJim and @alonzomenifield are leaving #UFC284 with a majority draw
[ Order the ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xFq6ldwHKy] pic.twitter.com/ZHOXFoym6e
The first fight of the main card is the Light Heavyweight Fight between Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield.
First up and it's a BIG ONE! 🔥
@CruteJim vs @AlonzoMenifield kicks off the #UFC284 main card!
[ Order the ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xFq6ldxfA6] pic.twitter.com/xtu7RI1cZm
Israel Adesanya goes to the lockerroom to wish UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski luck. The Aussie will face UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev in the main event.
Stylebender wishing Volk luck as he prepares to challenge for a 2nd title at #UFC284 🤝
The main card which guarantees some extraordinary MMA action begins.
Modestas Bukauskas gets the decision win over Tyson Pedro.
Joshua Culibao gets submission victory over Melsik Baghdasaryan.
Kleydson Rodrigues knocks out Shannon Ross at 0:59 mark of first round.
Lightweight Fight: Jamie Mullarkey def. Francisco Prado via, unanimous decision.
Former Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is at the venue to watch supreme MMA action.
No shot @Stylebender was missing our return to Australia! #UFC284