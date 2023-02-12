Last Updated:

UFC 284 LIVE Updates: Islam Makhachev Retains Lightweight Title Against Volkanovski

UFC 284 is the month's pay-per-view event that features mega show-down between the UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski. The event has already begun with the fights under the Early-Prelims and Preliminary Card. Main card is also underway. As the action is unfolding at the Octagon, you will constantly receive updates here.

UFC 284 Live Updates

12:48 IST, February 12th 2023
UFC 284 summary

The event turned out to be a spectacle for the fight fans as every possible finish was on display. The 25-minute battle between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski was adjudged as the fight of the night. With this win Islam not only defended his heavyweight title but has become the new Pound-For-Pound No. 1. The rankings will be changed soon.  As for the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez has captured the Interim belt of the Featherweight division.

12:48 IST, February 12th 2023
Reaction after win
11:18 IST, February 12th 2023
And Still!

Islam Makhachev got the unanimous win over Alexander Volkanovski. Defends Lightweight title.

10:46 IST, February 12th 2023
Main Event begins

Alexander Volkanovski Vs Islam Makhachev underway!

10:29 IST, February 12th 2023
It's Time!!

The wait is over the final finght of the night is here. Will Islam break the 22-win run of Voilkanovski or the Aussie will walk out as the double champion. It's time we find out who is the Pound-For-Pound No.1

10:26 IST, February 12th 2023
Rodriguez becomes the Interim Champ

Yair Rodriguez has defeated Josh Emmett to capture the Interim UFC Featherweight Champion. Radiguez got the win via submission. 

10:15 IST, February 12th 2023
Fight for Interim title underway

The co-main event of the night between Featherweights Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett for the Interim belt has begun.

09:55 IST, February 12th 2023
Jack gets hold of Brown

Jack Della Maddalena submits Randy Brown. Referee stopped the contest at 2:47 of round 1.

09:39 IST, February 12th 2023
Tafa KOs Porter

Justin Tafa displays his incredible power with a Knockout win over Parker Porter. The match ended in the first round itself.  

09:30 IST, February 12th 2023
Heavyweight Fight Follows

Next up in the fight card is the Heavyweight fight between Justin Tafa and Parker Porter.

09:27 IST, February 12th 2023
Hall of fame inductee announced!

First UFC Lightweight Champion Jens Pulver becomes a part of the UFC Hall of Fame.

09:24 IST, February 12th 2023
Crute Vs Menifield ends in a majority draw

After an end to end fight both the fighters game nothing away and could not be separated on the points card. Hence the Light Heavyweight encounter between Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield ends in a majority draw.

08:54 IST, February 12th 2023
Light Heavyweight Face-off

The first fight of the main card is the Light Heavyweight Fight between Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield.

08:42 IST, February 12th 2023
Adesanya Wishes Luck To Volk

Israel Adesanya goes to the lockerroom to wish UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski luck. The Aussie will face UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev in the main event.

08:36 IST, February 12th 2023
Main Card Begins

The main card which guarantees some extraordinary MMA action begins.

08:36 IST, February 12th 2023
Preliminary card concludes

Modestas Bukauskas gets the decision win over Tyson Pedro.

07:59 IST, February 12th 2023
Wrestling Prowess!

Joshua Culibao gets submission victory over Melsik Baghdasaryan.

07:59 IST, February 12th 2023
First round stoppage!

Kleydson Rodrigues knocks out Shannon Ross at 0:59 mark of first round. 

07:59 IST, February 12th 2023
Unanimous Win!

Lightweight Fight: Jamie Mullarkey def. Francisco Prado via, unanimous decision.

07:59 IST, February 12th 2023
07:59 IST, February 12th 2023
Stylebender in the house

Former Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is at the venue to watch supreme MMA action.

07:59 IST, February 12th 2023
Early-Prelims results!
  1. Featherweight Fight: Jon jenkins def. Don Shainis via. unanimous decision.
  2. Women Strawweight Fight: Loma Lookboonme def. Elise Reed via. submission.
  3. Featherweight Fight: Blake Bilder def. Shane Young via. unanimous decision.
  4. Lightweight Fight: Elvis Brenner def. Zubaira Tukhogov via. unanimous decision.
