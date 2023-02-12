UFC 284 Results: All The Winners, Losers, Highlights From Volkanovski Vs Makhachev

UFC 284 which was touted as one of the most anticipated PPVs of the recent past, courtesy of the champ-champ encounter between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, showcased superlative MMA action from the start to finish. The event saw Knockouts, submission finishes and of course, the decision wins. So, who emerged as the winner at the mega show, find out here.

The highly intriguing encounter on paper Islam Makhachev Vs. Alexander Volkanovski delivered a spectacle in the Octagon too. Islam walked to the ring to a hostile crowd in Perth. Having wished to knock Volkanovski out, Islam backed his ground game in the first round and got hold of the Aussie in the round to gain momentum. Round two was more competitive as Volkanovski appeared to be the aggressor. Following this, the third round saw cautious handling from both individuals as both refrained from taking risks. The fourth saw Islam's dominant wrestling prowess as almost the entire round functioned on the ground. The supreme defense of Volkanovski helped him survive the match. The match went down to the fifth where both men gave their best to come out as the winner. In the end, it was Islam Makhachev who was adjudged as the winner by unanimous decision. However, Volkanoski seemingly won the round. In the co-main event, the Interlm title belt was on the line. In the match, Yair Rodriguez got hold of Josh Emmett and defeated him in the 5th round via submission.

UFC 284 Results

UFC 284: Main Card

Lightweight Fight: Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski via. unanimous win.

Featherweight Fight: Yair Rodriguez def. Josh Emmett via. Submission

YAIR RODRIGUEZ BY SUBMISSION!



HE IS THE INTERIM FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION 🏆 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/4Uwqgvj4Dc — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Welterweight Fight: Jack Della Maddalena def. Randy Brown via. Submission

Heavyweight Fight: Justin Tafa def. Parker Porter via. Ko

Light Heavyweight Fight: Jimmy Crute Vs. Alonzo Menifield ends in a majority draw.

UFC 284: Preliminary Card Results

Light Heavyweight Fight: Modestas Bukauskas def. Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision.

Featherweight Fight: Joshua Culibao def. Melsik Baghdasaryan via submission.

Flyweight Fight: Kleydson Rodrigues def. Shannon Ross via TKO.

Lightweight Fight: Jamie Mullarkey def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision.

UFC 284: Early Prelims Results

Featherweight Fight: Jon jenkins def. Don Shainis via. unanimous decision.

Women Strawweight Fight: Loma Lookboonme def. Elise Reed via. submission.

Featherweight Fight: Blake Bilder def. Shane Young via. unanimous decision.

Lightweight Fight: Elvis Brenner def. Zubaira Tukhogov via. unanimous decision.