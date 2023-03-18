UFC 286 Live Streaming: How To Watch Leon Edwards Vs Kamaru Usman In India, UK And US

The match that fight fans were eagerly waiting has finally arrived at the scene. It is UFC 286, the Pay-Per-View event which will mark the third encounter between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. The fight will be for the ultimate prize i.e., the UFC Welterweight Championship. The odds are perfectly in balance, so who will emerge to the top this time? will be there be another addition in the knockout of the century awaiting? Everything will be witnessed but how?

While Edwards and Usman will feature in the main event of the night, in the co-main Justin Gaethje will comeback to grapple the promising lightweight fighter Rafael Fiziev. The PPV event will have three stages viz. Early prelims, the Preliminary stage, and the Main Card. To know the entire fight card click here.

While the fights are scheduled, here are the details of UFC 286 live streaming, i.e., when and where to watch UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman III live.

Where to watch Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman III UFC 286 match on TV in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman III UFC 286 match live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports 2 SD/HD in English and on Sony Sports 3 SD/HD in Hindi.

Where to watch live streaming of Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman III UFC 286 UFC 286 match in India?

As for the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman III UFC 286 match live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. There are various plans available to get a subscription to SonyLIV in the range of Rs 299 per month to Rs 999 per month. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the clash can also be tracked on the official social media handles of UFC.

What time is the Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman III UFC 286 match?

The main card of UFC 286 will begin live at 2:30 AM on March 19, 2023, and as Edwards vs Usman is the main event, therefore the fight will start after the culmination of the four fights that are scheduled to take place before.

How to watch Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman III UFC 286 match live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the prelims and the pay-per-view can do so on ESPN Plus. The pay-per-view will cost $74.99 for existing subscribers. The fight will begin live at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 18 2023.

How to watch Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman III UFC 286 live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the prelims and the main card can do so on the BT Sports Network. The clashes will be telecast live on BT Sport 1 while fans can also watch the fights using the live stream available on the BT Sport app. Monthly passes are available at £25 and they can be cancelled at any time. The match will begin live at 10:00 AM BST on Sunday, March 18, 2023.