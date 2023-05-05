Last Updated:

UFC 288: Full Fight Card, Live Streaming Details For Aljamain Sterling Vs Henry Cejudo

Let's take a look at the UFC 288 full fight card featuring Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo in the main event. Take a peek at all the fights lined up.

Prateek Arya
UFC 288: Full Fight Card, Live Streaming Details for Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo

After enthralling fight weeks it is yet again Pay-Per-View time. UFC 288 is the event that will take place this weekend. A power-packed fight card is lined for the special fight night.

Henry Cejudo, who shocked everyone by announcing retirement in 2020, is set to make his return at UFC 288. The former two-divisional UFC champion will face Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight Title. Sterling has so far done everything right in his title reign, but can he wave off the daunting challenge of beating Triple C. All to look forward to.

In the co-main event of the mega show, Gilbert Burns will take on Belal Mohammad. Ahead of the booking, both the fighters requested the match to be of 5 rounds and the wish has been granted. In this exciting match-up whoever will win may become the number one contender for the Welterweight Championship. 

Aside from the main event and co-main event a lot of action is written on the fight card. The card is divided into, three heads-Main card, Preliminary, and Early Prelims. Let's take a look at the UFC 288 full fight card.

UFC 288 Fight Card

Main Card

  • Bantamweight World Championship Bout: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo
  •  Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
  •  Women's Strawweight Bout: Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan
  • Featherweight Bout: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary Card

  • Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
  • Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
  • Welterweight Bout: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
  • Women's Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Early Preliminary Card

  • Heavyweight Bout: Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter
  • Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
  • Flyweight Bout: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
  • Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro
  • Bantamweight Bout: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr.

UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo: Full Schedule 

In India, the main card of UFC 288, Sterling vs Cejudo will kick off at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday. The early prelims of the UFC 288, Sterling vs Cejudo will begin at 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT on Saturday, February 11 in the US. While the prelims begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30pm PT, the main card will begin at 9:30pm ET / 6:30 pm PT. In the UK, the early prelims begin at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, while the prelims and main card begin at 12:30 AM GMT and 2:30 AM GMT on Sunday. The PPV will take place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo: Live Streaming Details

India - 

Live streaming: Sony LIV

Live telecast: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 

US -

Main Card: ESPN+

Prelims: ESPN

Early-prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS 

UK - 

Main Card: BT Sport

Prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport

Early prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS

