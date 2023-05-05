UFC 288: Full Fight Card, Live Streaming Details for Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo

After enthralling fight weeks it is yet again Pay-Per-View time. UFC 288 is the event that will take place this weekend. A power-packed fight card is lined for the special fight night.

Henry Cejudo, who shocked everyone by announcing retirement in 2020, is set to make his return at UFC 288. The former two-divisional UFC champion will face Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight Title. Sterling has so far done everything right in his title reign, but can he wave off the daunting challenge of beating Triple C. All to look forward to.

In the co-main event of the mega show, Gilbert Burns will take on Belal Mohammad. Ahead of the booking, both the fighters requested the match to be of 5 rounds and the wish has been granted. In this exciting match-up whoever will win may become the number one contender for the Welterweight Championship.

Aside from the main event and co-main event a lot of action is written on the fight card. The card is divided into, three heads-Main card, Preliminary, and Early Prelims. Let's take a look at the UFC 288 full fight card.

A big year at bantamweight only gets BIGGER this Saturday!@FunkMasterMMA vs @HenryCejudo for the strap at #UFC288!! 🏆



[ Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/ZDDxUDJwAA ] pic.twitter.com/ygjPypTl5U — UFC (@ufc) May 5, 2023

UFC 288 Fight Card

Main Card

Bantamweight World Championship Bout: Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo

Welterweight Bout: Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Women's Strawweight Bout: Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

Featherweight Bout: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Welterweight Bout: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Women's Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Early Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Bout: Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Flyweight Bout: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Bantamweight Bout: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr.

UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo: Full Schedule

In India, the main card of UFC 288, Sterling vs Cejudo will kick off at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday. The early prelims of the UFC 288, Sterling vs Cejudo will begin at 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT on Saturday, February 11 in the US. While the prelims begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30pm PT, the main card will begin at 9:30pm ET / 6:30 pm PT. In the UK, the early prelims begin at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, while the prelims and main card begin at 12:30 AM GMT and 2:30 AM GMT on Sunday. The PPV will take place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo: Live Streaming Details

India -

Live streaming: Sony LIV

Live telecast: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3

US -

Main Card: ESPN+

Prelims: ESPN

Early-prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS

UK -

Main Card: BT Sport

Prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport

Early prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS