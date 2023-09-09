UFC 293 Live Streaming: How To Watch Adesanya Vs Strickland Match In India, US & UK?

Quick links:
Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland face off against each other before their match; Image: X/@ufc
The MMA fans in Australia are in for a treat as UFC's premier show, UFC 293, is heading back to Sydney, Australia. The main event will feature Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight championship against Sean Strickland. Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira to regain the title in April, and now he's starting his second stint as champion with this upcoming match. After the middleweight clash, Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov will feature as the co-main event for the heavyweight bout. It will be a spectacle for the Australian audience.
Also Read: Conor McGregor decks up for a comeback, UFC fighter reveals when he intends to come back
Main card
Preliminary fights
Also Read: Sean O'Malley destroys Aljamain Sterling to become new UFC Bantamweight Champion - WATCH
The UFC 293 is taking place at the Qudos Bank Arena In Sydney, Australia
Indian fans can watch the live stream of UFC 293 from SonyLiv, and they can watch the live telecast on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 3.
In the United Kingdom, the UFC 293 will be available for broadcast via TNT Sports.
In the United States, UFC airs mostly via ESPN, while the Prelims can be found on ESPN+. The Early Prelims can be watched in UFC Fight Pass. The live stream of the event can be found on ESPN+