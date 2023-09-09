UFC 293 Live Streaming: How To Watch Adesanya Vs Strickland Match In India, US & UK?

The MMA fans in Australia are in for a treat as UFC's premier show, UFC 293, is heading back to Sydney, Australia. The main event will feature Israel Adesanya defending his middleweight championship against Sean Strickland. Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira to regain the title in April, and now he's starting his second stint as champion with this upcoming match. After the middleweight clash, Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov will feature as the co-main event for the heavyweight bout. It will be a spectacle for the Australian audience.

UFC 293: Full Match Card, timing, venue and everything you need to know

Full Match Card

Main card

Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland - (Middleweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov - (Heavyweight)

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos - (Flyweight)

Justin Tafa vs. Austin Lane - (Heavyweight)

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj - (Light Heavyweight)

Preliminary fights

Carlos Ulberg vs. Jung Da-Woon - (Light Heavyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal - (Featherweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi - (Light Heavyweight)

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones - (Light Heavyweight)

Mike Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke - (Welterweight)

Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda - (featherweight)

Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie - (Welterweight)

UFC 293, Adesanya vs. Strickland: Live Streaming Details

Where is the UFC Fight Night pay-per-view taking place?

The UFC 293 is taking place at the Qudos Bank Arena In Sydney, Australia

Where and how to watch the UFC 293 in India?

Indian fans can watch the live stream of UFC 293 from SonyLiv, and they can watch the live telecast on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 3.

Where and how to watch the UFC 293 in UK?

In the United Kingdom, the UFC 293 will be available for broadcast via TNT Sports.

Where and how to watch the UFC 293 in US?

In the United States, UFC airs mostly via ESPN, while the Prelims can be found on ESPN+. The Early Prelims can be watched in UFC Fight Pass. The live stream of the event can be found on ESPN+