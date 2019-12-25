UFC: 3 Most Glamorous Ring Girls Of All Time To Grace The Octagon Ft. Edith Labelle

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is undoubtedly one of the most fierce sports on this planet and there is no doubt that fighters put on everything they have to make it entertaining. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters have amongst the biggest fan bases in the sports universe. And there is no doubt that ladies fighting in the Octagon have an important role to play in it. Whether they are considered as ‘eye candies’ or not, those women add more glamour to the sport. Even if some of the fights inside the Octagon are not up to the standards of fans, ladies in the Octagon are often a relief with their lovely smiles and personalities. Let us take a look at some of the famous UFC Octagon girls, who have been gifting us with their sensational appearances in a tough, brutal sport like MMA for a long time.

Also Read | UFC: Joe Rogan Feels That UFC Should Fire Their Judges, Slams Their Scoring Methods

UFC: Some famous Octagon Girls the promotion has ever seen

Arianny Celeste

Arianny Celeste is undoubtedly one of the most popular Octagon girls of the promotion, who has been active in the UFC since 2006. The American beauty is often seen in the UFC PPVs and weigh-ins and according to reports, she has been proposed by male UFC fighters on many occasions. Arianny Celeste is also a model with 3.2 million Instagram followers and currently, she has a gift endorsing company of her own titled “Girlfriend Box”.

Britney Palmer

Often regarded as best friends, Arianny Celeste and Britney Palmer are often seen together in pre and post UFC events. Britney Palmer is also a PPV based Octagon girl, who only appears in mega-events. Palmer is also an artist and has a studio of her own. Well, when it comes to balancing her art and UFC, she exactly knows how to do it.

Also Read | ‘McGregor Vs Cowboy’ Ticket Prices Declared For UFC 246; Here Is Where You Can Buy Them

Edith Labelle

Though the American actress is no longer active in the promotion, Edith Labelle will always be regarded as one of the best Octagon girls of all time. She was having a pretty good run until her pre-fight booze binge came into the limelight. No wonder, she was fired from the promotion but UFC fans still remember her for her immense contribution to enhancing the brand.

Also Read | Conor McGregor's Possible Upcoming Fights In 2020 Revealed By Striking Coach Owen Roddy

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Posts Throwback Video Of Mike Tyson, Calls It 'unforgettable History'