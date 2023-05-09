UFC ambassador 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov arrested in his native Dagestan: Report

UFC ambassador and one of the most famous internet personalities in the world Hasbulla Magomedov was arrested. The global sensation was apprehended in his native place of Dagestan for a traffic violation alongside some of his friends. Hasbulla apologized for his act later on.

Hasbulla, who became a viral figure on the internet in 2021 due to his presence on Tik Tok has garnered headlines yet again. However, this time the matter is grave. While celebrating a friend's wedding, the social media star was evidently part of an entourage that interfered with other drivers on the road.

Footage of Hasbulla and his entourage celebrating on the roads of Dagestan - an incident that led to their arrest



🎥 MVD Dagestan pic.twitter.com/yEhq69Q6VF — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) May 8, 2023

What is the reason behind Hasbulla's arrest?

Police in Dagestan arrested Hasbulla and some of his friends for violating traffic laws



According to Dagetan's Internal Affairs, Hasbulla and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers.



The entourage was taken into custody and charged with… pic.twitter.com/3CgB9IRUa3 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) May 8, 2023

"Police in Dagestan arrested Hasbulla and some of his friends for violating traffic laws. According to Dagestan's Internal Affairs, he and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers. The entourage was taken into custody and charged with administrative violations. According to them, they were celebrating their friend's wedding."

Hasbulla issues apology

Following the occurrence, a post on the star's Instagram account read: "We decided to hype a little bit. That won't happen again, people we apologise. We had to answer for it a little bit. I wasn't driving either."

Hasbulla's relationship with UFC's Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Hasbulla shares a good relationship with former UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC president Dana White. In the past, Hasbulla has been seen in the same video frame as Khabib, because of that and since the two belong to Dagestan, his followers call him Mini Khabib. Hasbulla's popularity can be gauged from his Intragaram followers' list. The 20-year-old has a massive following of almost 9 million on the photo-sharing platform. The russin suffers from a growth hormone disorder leading him to be much smaller than the average adult male.