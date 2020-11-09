UFC Blunder Sees Conor McGregor Take No.1 Spot In UFC P4P Rankings Ahead Of Khabib

UFC fans were left baffled momentarily on Saturday as Conor McGregor suddenly jumped 10 places to be ranked as the No. 1 pound for pound fighter in the promotion ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently claimed the top spot after his UFC 254 win over Justin Gaethje. The massive error gained a lot of traction online as McGregor, who fought in just one fight in the last two years, was ranked No.1, ahead of Jon Jones at No.2 and Khabib at No.3. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya occupied the fourth place.

@ufc have updated there rankings and @TheNotoriousMMA has been moved to number one in the P4P rankings 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/WbI1xwSITd — MMA UK 🇬🇧 (@WeAreMMAUK) November 7, 2020

Also Read | Conor McGregor Hopes To Join Ronaldo, Messi, Mayweather By Becoming BILLIONAIRE In 3 Years

UFC P4P rankings error leaves fans baffled

The error remained live for several hours, post which UFC finally updated their website with the accurate rankings. However, till then, screenshots of the P4P rankings were all over the internet, with fans taking shots at the MMA promotion for their blunder. Here are some of the best reactions on social media:

Conor McGregor is the UFC's pound-for-pound no.1, per their website rankings.



Hat tip to @DennyRants for spotting 👀 pic.twitter.com/TuhvxbyarQ — Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) November 7, 2020

I honestly thought this was a post designed to get a laugh.

Nope, it's legit as of 12:54 pm ET.

There has to just be something wrong with the site, right?

I know the UFC rankings are already a joke and a half, but if they're going along with this, that's just sad https://t.co/WMx53N331U pic.twitter.com/CJi3yqHfbV — Tom Albano (@thomasjalbano) November 7, 2020

Khabib: Dismantles McGregor, Poirier, then Gaethje and asks UFC to make him Pound for Pound No.1



UFC: pic.twitter.com/deNIPgi8uO — Gavin Quinn (@gavinquinn97) November 7, 2020

Also Read | Daniel Cormier Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov To Return And Face Conor McGregor Again

The UFC P4P rankings have recently been a hot topic for discussion among MMA fans. Ever since Khabib claimed the top spot after his UFC 254 win last month, fans have been debating if the Russian deserved to be handed the No.1 rank or was it just because he emotionally announced his retirement.

Khabib extended his record to 29-0 after his win against Gaethje on October 24. During the post-fight interview, Khabib took everyone by surprise after he announced his decision to retire. The 32-year-old said he did not want to continue fighting without his father. Khabib also opened up on a promise he made to his mother that his bout against Justin would be his last.

Also Read | Israel Adesanya Says His Flabby Pectoral Could Be Due To Smoking Marijuana Before UFC 253

Having achieved everything in UFC, the retiring fighter said the only thing left for him was to be ranked No.1 P4P. UFC President Dana White later confirmed that Khabib will indeed be ranked No. 1, labelling him as the 'GOAT' after his spectacular 13-0 record in the promotion (29-0 overall).

Khabib taking the No.1 spot wasn't without controversy as Jon Jones, who now found himself at second place, took to social media to slam the decision to put the Russian ahead him. In a video he posted to social media, Jones claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov has been in only four title fights, while he himself has been in a record 15. Jones even fired back at fans of the Russian claiming Khabib doesn't even come close his UFC resume.

Jon Jones has a response for anyone who thinks Khabib is the GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/lDHQ74RmVO — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 26, 2020

Conor McGregor preparing for Dustin Poirier rematch

McGregor's last UFC bout came in January 2020 when he beat Dustin Cerrone inside 40 seconds. Despite announcing his retirement back in June, the Irish fighter is almost set to face Poirier in a rematch in January 2021. McGregor scored a Round 1 TKO win over Poirier back in 2014. McGregor is 22-4 in his MMA career.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Claims He Will "commit To 155lb Division In 2021", Wants To Be No.1 Again

(Image Credits: UFC Official Website)