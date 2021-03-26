UFC Champion Jan Blachowicz “Dreams” Of Succeeding Hugh Jackman As Marvel's Wolverine

Jan Blachowicz’s MMA career is almost like a superhero flick. By losing four of his first six fights in the UFC, the 38-year-old was almost out of the promotion. However, he soon found his renowned “Polish power” and went on an incredible winning streak, eventually getting his hands on the prestigious light heavyweight title. Blachowicz inherited the throne by defeating Dominick Reyes at the co-main event of UFC 253, in which he was a huge betting underdog.

Blachowicz again defied the odds in his first title defence against middleweight king Israel Adesanya at UFC 259, giving The Last Stylebender his first-ever MMA loss. So, it’s safe to say that Blachowicz’s popularity has reached new heights since becoming the champion, especially in his hometown, where he learned the skills. And while the Pole has achieved his dreams of becoming a UFC champion, he’s still open to learning new things, including acting in the movies.

In a recent interview with SunSport, Jan Blachowicz revealed that he would love to succeed Hugh Jackman by portraying Wolverine in an X-men movie. Hugh Jackman played the anti-hero for almost 17-years, before saying goodbye to the beloved character with 2017’s Logan. Since then many actors have shown interest in playing Wolverine, with Blachowicz now adding his name to the huge list.

Even though 38 is an age where many MMA fighters start thinking about retirement, Blachowicz is on an unstoppable high and wants to keep on going. Next, he would face 41-year-old Glover Teixeira and is also open to fighting former champion Jon Jones. The pound-for-pound king vacated the light heavyweight title in August 2020 – the same Blachowicz won – to move to the heavyweight division, claiming he’s not scared of the top contenders at 205.

Glover Teixeira became the number one contender for the title after defeating Thiago Santos in November 2020. Since then, UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Jan Blachowicz will defend his title against the comeback king later this year. However, the light heavyweight wants at least six months of lay off before the fight as he wants to spend some time with his newborn son. “My child was just born and I don’t spend any time with him because I have to prepare for my fight. If he wants to wait, (Teixeira) will be my next opponent,” Blachowicz said at the UFC 259 post-fight conference.

