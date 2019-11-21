UFC: Conor McGregor Drops Down In The Recent Pound For Pound Rankings Of UFC

Conor McGregor has been out of UFC for quite a long time now. The Irish Superstar was last seen in UFC 229 where he faced a devastating loss against lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite being out of the sport for such a long time, Conor McGregor is still at the third spot of the lightweight rankings while Justin Gatheje (who had two sensational knockouts in 2019) is on the fourth spot.

However, Conor McGregor’s distance from the sport has affected his rankings and in the current pound for pound rankings, the former UFC double champ has dropped down by two spots. In the list of 15 best pound for pound athletes, Conor McGregor (who was holding the 12th spot in the list) went down to 14th in the recent list. If McGregor chooses to stay inactive anytime longer, the Irish can lose his spot among the top pound for pound fighters in UFC.

UFC: Pound for Pound fighters rankings

Jon Jones (light heavyweight champion)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (lightweight champion)

Henry Cejudo (Flyweight and Bantamweight champion)

Stipe Miocic (Heavyweight champion)

Amanda Nunes (Women’s Bantamweight champion)

Daniel Cormier

Max Holloway (Featherweight Champion)

Israel Adesanya (Middleweight Champion)

Kamaru Usman (Welterweight Champion)

Tony Ferguson

Valentina Shevchenko (Women’s Flyweight Champion)

Dustin Poirier

Robert Whittaker

Conor McGregor

Tyron Woodley

UFC: When will Conor McGregor fight again?

Conor McGregor has recently stated that he is eyeing January 18 as his official UFC return and according to sources, Donald Cerrone is going to step up against him. Though UFC is yet to announce the fight officially, Conor McGregor’s manager revealed that they are proceeding with the paper works since both McGregor and Cerrone have agreed for the matchup. According to Conor McGregor, he was about to fight the winner of the BMF title on his return. However, it seems that the Irish man has changed his plan and has turned his attention to ‘Cowboy’.

