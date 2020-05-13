Conor McGregor Ripped By Tony Ferguson As 'El Cucuy' Claims McGregor Worked For Him

It appears the result at UFC 249 set a number of things in motion while simultaneously riling up a number of UFC superstars. Over the last two days, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov and his manager Ali Abdelaziz have been involved in a war of words on Twitter. However, just when it seemed like things had cooled down, Tony Ferguson came into the mix by slamming Conor McGregor with his recent tweet.

UFC: Tony Ferguson slams Conor McGregor with his recent tweet

After being on the wrong side of a beatdown against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249, Tony Ferguson went on to take a dig at Conor McGregor with his recent tweet. Apart from calling Conor McGregor “a bi***” he also suggested the Irish fighter keep the ‘bottle’ down. Tony Ferguson appeared to respond to the Conor McGregor Twitter jab fired at him earlier this week.

The former UFC double champion took to Twitter and applauded Tony Ferguson while claiming that "they" (McGregor's team) represented Tony Ferguson in an amazing fashion. Tony Ferguson was earlier associated with Paradigm Sports. However, Tony Ferguson fired back at Conor McGregor continuing their heated Twitter exchange. Here’s a look at Conor McGregor tweet.

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Conor McGregor's next fight

Conor McGregor seemingly did not take kindly to being out of the spotlight amid all the attention focused on UFC 249 as he took to Twitter to stay in the headlines. The Conor McGregor Twitter statement indicated that 'The Notorious' is planning to fight in July. However, the former UFC double champion did not reveal who he wants to face next inside the octagon.

See you in July 🇮🇪☘️🇺🇸 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2020

Image courtesy: UFC