UFC Fans React To Anti-doping Policy Changes, Fighters Won’t Be Punished For Marijuana Use

The UFC recently made a major change in its anti-doping policy. According to UFC's Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, Jeff Novitzky, the promotion will no longer punish athletes who test positive for marijuana, especially ‘THC (11-nor-9-carboxy-tetrahydrocannabinol)’, which is one of the main psychoactive ingredients in the now unbanned drug.

In the past, athletes were tested for marijuana almost regularly, especially before and after an event. There were various threshold levels in place and if a fighter tested above a certain limit, he/she used to be fined or possibly suspended for breaking the law. But now, under the new guidelines, fighters will no longer be punished for marijuana consumption, unless “further evidence demonstrates the substance was taken for performance-enhancing purposes”.

“The bottom line is that in regard to marijuana, we care about what an athlete consumed the day of a fight, not days or weeks before a fight, which has often been the case in our historic positive THC cases,” said Jeff Novitzky to AP.

However, UFC's decision doesn't affect the rules of various state athletic commissions and international governing bodies, although these groups often follow promoters' leads on the anti-doping policy. The promotion hopes state commissions will similarly relax their rules to reflect the more widespread tolerance for marijuana use. Despite this, Jeff Novitzky made it clear that the promotion will not let fighters compete while under the influence of cannabinoids.

In the past, many UFC fighters and officials have admitted to being regular users of marijuana, including Nick Diaz, who faced a shocking five-year suspension and was fined $165,000 for failing a drug test. However, the suspension and fine were later reduced by the USADA. Even legendary UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan raised his voice against the policy in one of the episodes of his podcast, saying, “more UFC fighters smoke pot than don't smoke pot”.

UFC marijuana: UFC fans react to changes in UFC anti-doping policy

After the news went viral, a number of fans took to Twitter and praised the promotion. However, other slammed UFC for legalising marijuana, claiming that the promotion is “supporting pot addicts”. “Big step forward! Nice to see people getting educated. Now hopefully the individual Athletic Commissions get on board too and let the athletes use much healthier options than freaking opioids,” wrote a fan.

UFC & USADA will no longer punish fighters that test positive for marijuana. It’s about freakin time!

Another step in the right direction. — Bruce Wilson (@BruceRWilson) January 14, 2021

I wanna thank @EliasTheodorou and @nickdiaz209 and @NateDiaz209 for being big parts of the UFC and USADA no longer banning smokin' bud 🙏🙌🐻🔥💯💚 — Brandon Basina (@standingbearmma) January 15, 2021

With inputs from AP

Image Source: AP