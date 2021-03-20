UFC Fight Night EXCLUSIVE: Derek Brunson Calls Kevin Holland 'Guy Who Just Trash Talks'

UFC middleweight veteran Derek Brunson is geared up to face off against Kevin Holland in the UFC Vegas 22 Fight Night in Nevada on Sunday. The Derek Brunson next fight is a classic veteran versus up-and-comer matchup, which could have massive implications on the middleweight championship. While Kevin Holland has sparred no punches while interacting with the media ahead of UFC Fight night, Brunson remains prepared for the challenge ahead and spoke about the fight against Holland, his switch from wrestling to MMA and his future plans with the sport.

Derek Brunson exclusive: Kevin Holland is just a guy who is tall and likes to talk a lot of trash

Ahead of the headlining Derek Brunson vs Kevin Holland fight, the former spoke exclusively to Republic World and shared his thoughts on the matchup. While Holland has been in the face and has repeatedly thrown jibes at the 37-year-old in the media interactions leading up to the fight, Brunson was calm and collected and appeared fairly confident of his chances against Holland. The UFC veteran kept it plain and simple and hinted that all scores will be settled inside the Octagon.

"I know what my goals are and I'm working towards them": Brunson on 'gatekeeper' jibes

Derek Brunson has been in the UFC circuit for a long time but has flattered to deceive, finding him consistently in the lower sections of the Top 10 middleweights. Holland himself hit Brunson with a gatekeeper jibe, suggesting that the 37-year-old is a less significant fight than his last opponent Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza. It unfazes him that the Kevin Holland net worth stands at $1 million as per Media Referee, although this figure is unverified and might not be 100 percent accurate. The veteran is not fazed by those comments though and took it as a compliment for his levels of consistency.

"I look at it as a way of them saying ‘this guy has stayed relevant, he has been at the top of his game for all these years’. So if somebody has to say ‘hey, you haven’t been champion and haven’t had a crack at the championship’, but has been around the top ten forever. I know what my goals are, and what I am working towards." - Derek Brunson on him being considered a gatekeeper of UFC's middleweight division

It was all about matching their intensity: Brunson on his win over Shahbazyan

Heading into the Derek Brunson vs Kevin Holland, the UFC veteran is on a three-match unbeaten run, having bounced back well from his defeats against Israel Adesanya and Ronaldo Souza. The 37-year-old clinched a TKO win, ending Edmen Shahbazyan's unbeaten run in the division. Brunson believes that the win over Shahbazyan serves well for him in the future, and gives him confidence heading into his next fight.

You have these bunch of new guys, they are young, they are hungry, they want to beat you and take your spot, and want to make all this money and superstars and fight for the championship. I was the underdog in the Shahbazyan fight, like a huge underdog, -300, and they had a lot of hype around him, managed by Ronda Rousey , coached by Edmond Tarverdyan, and was undefeated in 14-15 games. So he was that kid protégé coming off knocking out Brad Tavares and was really doing well in the division. It was one of those things where I had to keep my momentum going and show these guys I can compete at my age. I’m 37 and I’ve been in the game for a while and am still competing at a high level, taking on these tasks and the younger hungrier guys, and it is all about matching their intensity. - Derek Brunson his win over Shahbazyan

UFC Fight Night live stream in India: "I'm probably one fight away from title shot"

Derek Brunson attributed a change in his fortunes to shifting his camp to Stanford MMA after his defeat to Israel Adesanya in round one. The 37-year-old has three wins on the bounce and is hopeful of continuing his run in the Derek Brunson next fight vs Holland. The UFC veteran remains optimistic of a title challenge and believes as long as he keeps doing his job well, he is well within a shot of a chance at the championship.

"Go out yourself and keep doing your job and take care of the game against Holland, and put me right into the mix. I'm probably one fight away from a title shot. So I have to look to captivate more, and hopefully, cap on that moment and do very well. - Derek Brunson on his title challenge

"I want to help youngsters to achieve their dreams as UFC fighters"

Derek Brunson is nearing a decade since he first fought in the UFC in 2012 against Chris Leben. The UFC veteran already has plans set in place for his future and is not eyeing more than two or three more years in the octagon. Brunson had signed a new contract with the UFC in 2019, and the Holland bout is the second of the six-fight deal. Speaking on his future, the MMA veteran said:

I'm 37 now so I'll probably fight for two or three more years. And after that, I have a gym that I run in North Carolina where there are tons of fighters. So really focus on those guys, maybe manage a few and enjoy what I have done as a fighter and help other people reach the next level and help them achieve their dreams as a UFC fighter

